Girlfriend Tried To Comfort Him After His Mom Made Hurtful Comments, But When She Mentioned Herself, He Told Her To Stop Making It About Her

It’s hard enough to open up about family issues. But when the person you confide in shifts the focus, even with good intentions, it can leave you feeling unheard.

So, what would you do if someone you trusted tried to show support but ended up making your struggle feel like their own? Would you let it slide? Or would you speak up and let them know how it made you feel?

In this story, one guy finds himself in this very predicament with his girlfriend. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she is making my issue about her? Basically, my mother was making comments about me at my expense to guests who came over for lunch. I found it uncomfortable, and I vented to my girlfriend. For context, she hasn’t met my family yet.

He was not expecting her response.

She told me, “WHAT? That’s horrible. And if she talks to you like that, how will she talk to her son’s girlfriend?” She also said, “Let’s get you out of that house.” I said, “Thank you, but I didn’t like how you made it about you. I’m opening up, and now I’m worried I’m scaring you off, too.” AITA?

Yikes! Sounds like he’s got some thinking to do.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer.

As this person points out, the bigger problem is his mom.

For this reader, the girlfriend was just looking out for him.

This person offers some harsh words.

Here’s someone who thinks a chat can fix this.

It’s easy to see why he feels this way, but it’s possible he misunderstood her intentions. Talking with her should fix everything.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.