Graduate Student Is Settling Into A New Job At A Coffee Shop, But Her Clingy Boyfriend’s Behavior Is Putting Everything Under Threat

When you first meet a serious romantic partner, it’s easy to be love-struck and wanting to be with them every moment of every day.

It’s a sweet time, full of intensity and anticipation.

But naturally when you settle into a relationship, boundaries fall into place along with a respect for one another’s lives and personal space.

So when the woman in this story felt like her boyfriend was visiting her at work too frequently, she asked him to consider her professional appearance.

AITA for asking my boyfriend not to visit my work numerous times a week? I am 27, female, and a graduate student. I work at a coffee shop and started about a month ago. My boyfriend, who is 35, told me that he was excited to visit me “all the time”. I asked him to wait a few weeks to visit as I was learning the ropes and getting accustomed to the job.

He visited me this week and it was sweet to see him. He loved the food, but he did stare at me the entire time he was eating in. My coworkers jokingly said “oooh” as I was walking back from saying goodbye to him. My next shift he asked if I wanted him to come visit. I told him no, and he got really upset.

We have been arguing on and off about it, and I’m honestly unsure if I’m the weird one. Some relevant context is that I used to be a server and had to talk to him about coming in a few times a week. I told him I didn’t want my boss to say anything and that I was busy working.

My perspective is that I’m new and don’t want to be labeled as “weird” for having my significant other constantly around. We can’t hangout, I’m working. I don’t want it to ever be an issue where it needs to be addressed with my boss. But his perspective is that he feels like I don’t want to see him or am embarrassed. AITA?

It’s nice to have a loved one pop in every once in a while, but the intensity with which her boyfriend is planning to visit is a bit much.

She is understandably concerned that her professionalism will be thrown into question, and needs to understand why he is so keen to come visit her at work – it’s clear that they both need to communicate their real feelings properly.

This person agreed, and called out the boyfriend’s immature behavior.

While this Redditor empathised from experience with how stressful this can be.

However, some comments were more concerned about the possible abuse underlying his actions.

And others encouraged her to stick up for herself, and consider whether the relationship was healthy at all.

Besides the odd sweet drop-in, there’s no reason for a loved one to continually visit your place of work – it’s uncomfortable for everyone, and could even result in disciplinary action.

But what is most concerning is the way that he is guilt tripping her for implementing boundaries around her professional life.

They are both adults, not teenagers, and his behavior is a huge red flag – whatever reason he has for visiting.

He needs to act like the adult he is.

