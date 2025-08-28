Her Mom Complains About Everything She Says Or Does, So She Stopped Sharing Anything With Her

Imagine having a mother who complains when you tell her something and complains when you don’t tell her something. Would you tell her everything and let her complain about that, or would you tell her nothing and let her complain about that? Is there a way to avoid her complaints altogether?

AITA for telling my mother that I cannot confide in her because of her personality? My mother does this thing where she will ask me where I went. If I tell her I went to see the doctor, she will immediately start complaining that I am perfectly fine, that I am faking illness, trying to find an excuse, etc.

If I refuse to say anything, she will complain that I am being rude to her, why can’t a mother ask their child where they went, etc. I’m not sure why she does this, I think she is just looking for an excuse to complain about something. This time, I tried asking “would you prefer it if I just didn’t go to the doctor till the doctor asks you why your child didn’t go to the doctor earlier?” (this would be the type of scenario when the patient should have gone to the doctor earlier and could have been saved if they did)

This then led to her complaining that I never confide in her about my problems. I then pointed out that with her personality, she would always fly into a rage every time I tried to confide in her. She refused to believe this was true and started ranting about how she is a great mother, she didn’t divorce my father when he cheated on her, etc.

I then cited a simple example: I had just returned to a tropical climate from a country with a temperate climate. My mother was sitting in the living room, I walked past and casually remarked that the heat had made me very sweaty. She flew into a rage, screamed at me to go take a shower and not to talk to her about stuff like this.

I was shocked by her reaction. To my surprise, she did not deny this happened, as she usually does. She simply looked at me like I was stupid and asked “what’s wrong with that?”. In disbelief, I tried asking her several times whether this was an appropriate reaction for a family member making a casual remark about the heat but she just kept insisting she did nothing wrong.

Then she blamed me for being selfish and walked off. She came back after a while and started complaining that I am useless and how dare I complain about her personality when she worked so hard to raise me. AITA for telling my mother that I cannot confide in her because of her personality? I guess I could have just kept quiet or something?

