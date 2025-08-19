Her Boyfriend Let His PS5 Take Over His Life, So When He Publicly Humiliated Her At A Family Event, She Snapped And Took It Away

Video games can be a fun escape, but for some they become a full-on retreat from reality.

Her boyfriend’s obsession with his PS5 turned their home into a battleground, and when he made a scene at her cousin’s wedding, something in her snapped and she wasn’t sure if she could continue the relationship.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for taking my boyfriend’s PS5? I (F24) have been dating my boyfriend (M26) for two years, and for his birthday last December I decided to get him a PS5. He would play it constantly and I thought that it was just because it was new and it would die down.

But it never did.

It’s been over two months now and he is playing it more than ever—like 8–12 hours a day. Sometimes I will get home from work around 4:30 p.m. and he will still be asleep, and when I wake him up he goes straight to his PS5.

So when he lost his job, things got even worse.

He used to be employed, but he is not currently, and I was understanding and tried to help him find a job. But he started taking advantage of the fact that I wouldn’t push him to get a job because I thought a grown man could figure that out. I understand needing your own time, but we don’t really talk as much at all anymore. I have sat down with him and told him on several different occasions that I don’t like how much time he is spending on the PS5, and that I want him looking for a job.

Eventually he stopped even pretending he was trying.

At first he would respond with, “Ok, I will, I’m sorry,” but now he groans and ignores me, and the only time he talks is if I’m watching him play a game. We’re still sleeping in the same room, but he comes in to sleep at around 3–4 in the morning and I wake up every day at 6 a.m., so it really doesn’t feel like it.

When it came time for a big event, she had to guide him around like a child.

Then on Wednesday, I reminded my boyfriend that my cousin’s wedding was tomorrow (yesterday) and told him I have an outfit picked out for him. I had gotten up at my usual time and did some routine things before I got dressed and woke him up around noon. Just to make sure he was up, I watched him get up. I told him to take a shower in the other bathroom so I could do my makeup.

But yet again, he disappoint her.

When I was finished with my makeup, he’s on the PS5. I was extremely furious. I unplugged it and put it in my car. I said to him that he can get this back when we are home from the wedding. He obliged. Then about an hour into the wedding, I had been talking to a couple who wanted to buy a house. Me being a real estate agent, was doing what I always do in this situation—which is just a lot of sweet talking.

Then her boyfriend said the worst possible thing he could have said in that moment.

My boyfriend walked over and I introduced him and said, “Oh! This is my boyfrien—” I was interrupted by him saying, “Can you give me my PS5 now?” I was mortified to say the least and told the couple to excuse us.

Finally, something in her snapped.

I said to him, “You want the PS5 so bad? Fine. I will drop you off, then come back.”

When we got home, he got out the car and I drove off with the PS5. I was just so ticked off that that was the reason I had left the wedding that I didn’t care. We share a car so he doesn’t have another. I hadn’t responded to any calls or texts from him until I got home because I just wanted for a couple of hours to not have my relationship be fixated on a PS5.

She backtracked a little, but issued an ultimatum.

I came back late that night and I apologized to him, but I told him I’m not giving it back until he finds a job because it is ruining our relationship. He cried and I started to feel bad and I’m debating whether I was being too controlling. So AITA?

She gave him more than enough time and patience, but now it’s time to take action.

What did Reddit think?

Put simply, her boyfriend needs serious help.

This commenter wants to make sure they’re hearing this right.

It’s starting to sound like her boyfriend just doesn’t want to improve his life.

This user thinks their WiFi should take a little break.

Her boyfriend’s behavior at her cousin’s wedding made her realize she was in a relationship with a man who’s priorities were anything but her.

She just wanted him to show up for her — just once.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.