Her Boyfriend Went Through Her Phone, And Was Furious To See She’d Been Hanging Out at “Michael’s.” But Then She Filled Him In On Where That Was.

Have you ever lived with a paranoid partner?

What about a kind of stupid partner?

What about both?

That’s the scenario in this video from TikTok user @chrisxkeara:

“Can you repeat what you just said?” she says from behind the camera as her boyfriend sulks in the corner.

“I said last night I was going through your phone while you’re sleeping because I knew something was up. And I mean, do you want to tell me what I might have found in your phone?

“You wouldn’t have found anything.”

“Are you gonna own up to it or not?”

“There’s nothing for me to own up to.”

“You and Sarah.”

“What about me and Sarah?”

“Literally yesterday you said you guys were going to the store.”

“And we did.”

“I just knew something about that did not sound right. So I went through your guys’ text messages and you guys were going to Michael’s. Who is Michael exactly? I don’t know Michael. Do you know Michael?”

“I went to-”

“No, it literally doesn’t even matter because as soon as I saw that, I was like, she’s cheating on me. So I went to Jessica’s house and we had an amazing time last night. So honestly, I’m out of here. Cause you didn’t even wanna own up to it?”

“That’s actually so messed up. I went to the store. Michael’s. I went to the store. Michael’s.”

“What?”

“So, yeah, it doesn’t even matter now.”

Michael even had the audacity to chime in.

Where does it even end?

Don’t tell me you had less of a dress around him.

What’s your deal?

As pretty much everyone picked up on, this is clearly staged.

So the couple are perfectly happy. Probably.

