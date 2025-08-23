Her Brother And His Girlfriend Are Trying To Have A Baby, But She Thinks In Their Case That’s An Extremely Bad Idea

Having a baby changes everything about your life.

Or it seems to anyway, I don’t have one and I don’t think I’m interested in it.

But no matter how you slice it, it’s an enormous responsibility.

So when someone is, say, lacking in responsibility generally, is piling more on a good idea?

WIBTA if I told my brother he and his girlfriend should not have a baby? My (20F) brother (24m) and his girlfriend are apparently trying for a baby. Here’s the thing, my brother is a high school dropout, he doesn’t work, he isn’t back in school, he doesn’t do anything basically but go out with his friends and smoke weed all day. His girlfriend doesn’t really have a stable job either, she’s a “hairstylist” who has one client every month. My brother and his girlfriend both live in our mother’s basement.

This sounds like the sort of situation in which the couple would usually be hoping really hard NOT to get pregnant.

My mom enables the behavior, she doesn’t tell him to get a job, go back to school, or do anything productive. hen I found out they were trying for a baby I immediately thought, why when they have no source of income, no space for a baby, and neither of them are emotionally mature enough to raise a child considering they’re in a toxic relationship where they break up every month and constantly cheat on each other.

Oh god. Oh no…

I told my mother, she needs to tell them they shouldn’t be trying for a baby because of all these reasons. She just said they’re two adults who can make their own decisions. WIBTA if I told my brother he should not have a baby? I feel like it’ll seem like I’m being judgmental or unsupportive. But this isn’t just about him, this is about a human child they’ll potential be screwing up by bringing them into this world unprepared.

Phoooo. Let’s look at the comments:

Maybe some leading questions.

Many basically said “just keep yourself in the clear.”

Maybe go about it carefully?

That’s the bit that haunts me.

They’re not just screwing up their lives, they’re bringing someone into the world who will almost certainly have an extremely difficult and painful time living.

Far less selfish, ironically, to just live for your own fun.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.