Her Dad Showed Up At Her Wedding When He Said He Wasn’t Going To, So She Kicked Him Out

AITA for kicking my dad out of my wedding? “Me and my wife announced about 9 months ago that we were getting married. We planned to get married on a Monday privately and then celebrate Saturday with friends and family. One of those people I invited was obviously my father. He and my mother separated years ago but had stayed friends and he has always been my dad, even after he remarried and give me 2 new siblings (the baby’s super cute).

When I invited him I mentioned that it would be a kid free wedding but that we were happy to cover babysitting costs or make other accommodations. He said sadly no (for reasons that made sense in terms of leaving small children with a stranger) and I let him know that I would not be offended if he did not come as I know taking care of babies is a full time job. I let him know that if he changed his mind by x date (about half way between invite and celebration day) we’d be happy to have them. Over the next few months it was reiterated to me that he would not be coming because of kids and that he was sad to not be with me that day.

My wife suggested that as a gesture we could invite family to the marriage and then take family out to lunch, with kids and father included. I thought it was a great idea and my father agreed (this was 1 or 2 months before ceremony). As the day approaches my father called me the Wednesday before the wedding that actually he can come to the celebration Saturday and that we can expect him to be there. Now I love my father but he’s telling me this super last minute and after we organized food and seating. I let him know that sadly it was too late but that arguably the more important day, Monday, we would see him and be happy to celebrate. I got a lot of push back from the rest of my family but I reiterated no. Mind you I love my father and had nothing agents him celebrating with us on our party day but it was just a boundary of last minute notice. Fast forward to Monday, we see him, his wife and the babies, and everything went off well with no issues or drama. I was super happy to share the moment with him that day.

A few days later its party day and as we are setting up and settling in one of my bridesmaids let me know that my father had arrived with his wife and 2 kids. I straight up shut down, I had literally had a nightmare about this the night before and did not know what to do. My bridesmaids knowing the story above knew that they was not expected to be there and unfortunately I felt I needed to put my foot down about this. I had specifically said no kids and we had made a whole day separately for him and the family. My bridesmaids made clear they could not stay but they could say hi to me on the way out, it took some convincing but eventually they left. I’m told they didn’t plan to stay but just wanted to see me that day and celebrate my union. But also they came dressed for the occasion and my dad’s wife wore white.

I felt so bad about it, and kicking them out like that. I broke down for a bit but also put on a brave face to not let it ruin the rest of the celebration. The celebration went off without a hitch otherwise and I was able to enjoy myself for the rest of the time (drinks to the rescue). I’m not sure what to say to my father since he essentially crashed my “wedding party” and with kids. I feel bad about the way he was treated and how we made him feel unwanted. It kills me to imagine what he was feeling. But I also feel insulted by this clear crossover of a boundary and that I had to put my foot down about it. I also don’t want any of the blame to rest on my wife’s shoulders since my family has a bad habit of blaming her for anything I do they don’t like. My family is completely on my father’s side and say he is the victim and I should be the one apologizing, believing that I should have made every accommodation for him last minute since he’s my family. One the other hand friends tell me I’m the one who should be given an apology since I set the rules/boundaries and they were walked over without a second thought. Again I feel like I don’t know what to say to him, whether or not I should be apologizing about how it all shook out. I feel so paralyzed with emotions. AITA?”

