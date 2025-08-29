Her Ex Might Also Be The Father Of One Of Her Son’s Friends, And He Doesn’t Want The Children Hanging Out Together

Co-parenting can be difficult, but it is best to keep things as civil as possible for the sake of the children.

What would you do if your ex was telling you that you can’t bring your child around a friend and her daughter because that daughter might also be his child?

That is the drama that the mom in this story is facing, and she is sick of this drama!

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for letting my son be around his (potential) half-sister and her mother again after my ex told me to keep him away from them? Long story short, my son has a (potential) half-sister who my ex likes to pretend doesn’t exist. Her mother’s been trying to get a paternity test for years but it still hasn’t happened, which is why I say she’s his potential half-sister. While I’m not friends with the mother, we do share a few mutual friends so I’ve seen her and her daughter around.

How is this any of the ex’s business?

Last year one of our mutual friends hosted a birthday party for their son and my son and her daughter ended up playing together. When my ex saw pictures he went absolutely ballistic and told me I shouldn’t have let our son play with her or be near her mother. I agreed at the time not to let it happen again only because everyone was on his side and he voluntarily supports our son right now so I didn’t want him to stop just because he was angry at me.

This certainly isn’t her fault.

However, a few weeks ago the same friend invited me to a picnic. I didn’t know the other woman and her daughter were going to be there but they were. Of course the kids ended up playing together again. I asked my friends not to share any pictures where my ex would see them because I knew he was going to be angry but it’s not like I could force my son to not play with her without confusing him or causing one of the kids to be excluded. One of my so called friends told my ex a few days ago and he’s once again furious at me. We’ve had multiple fights over it and I finally lost my patience with him during our last fight and I told him I didn’t care what he wanted and I would let our son be around anyone I saw fit. I pretty much told him I was tired of walking on egg shells around him and I wasn’t going to listen to him anymore.

Contacting his parents seems excessive.

I even contacted his parents to complain to them and thankfully they’ve been supportive but it’s made him angrier so right now things are toxic between us. I don’t know if I was in the wrong, especially for involving his parents but I’m just so tired of this drama with his potential daughter. I’ve told him not to visit (we live in different countries) us unless he was prepared to take a paternity test but I doubt he’ll listen to me. AITA?

This whole situation sounds like a drama, and the children are the victims. Dad needs to take the paternity test, or mom could run a test between the two kids to see if they are actually half-siblings or not.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this.

This person brings up a good point.

This should be very easy.

This commenter says her ex is trying to manipulate her.

I don’t see why they don’t do this.

Yup, this is the way.

Just test the kids and see if they are related.

