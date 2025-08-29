She’s Going Off To College, But Thinks Her Sister’s Over-Involvement In The Process Is Weird

I’ve had a habit of talking out loud to myself pretty much my entire life.

Don’t know why. It’s just the easiest way to process my thoughts, I guess.

As a kid, my older sister told me I’d have to stop doing this when I went to college, or I wouldn’t have any friends.

I didn’t stop, and I did have friends. I NEVER stopped, and I still have friends.

You can be yourself and make friends, as I’m sure the people in this story are about to find out.

But so far, one of them isn’t convinced.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA: told my sister that the way she was behaving was creepy So my sister (18F) and I (16M) have a mutual friend (also 18F) who’s going to college later this summer in Boston, moving from our little town in the middle of the woods to a city with hundreds of thousands of people. This friend is pretty introverted and doesn’t make new friends very easily, and my sister (who’s going to a completely different college) is demanding that our friend put herself out there and talk to as many new people as possible, because in her mind, if you don’t immediately make friends within the first few weeks of college, you won’t ever make friends for the rest of your academic career, or something.

It’s really not that serious.

In order to prevent our friend from lying just to get my sister to leave her alone, my sister has decided that whenever this friend claims to have met someone that she likes, she will search through social media in order to find said person and “stalk them” (yes, she really used those exact words), in order to I guess make sure they’re someone our friend would really get along with?? As an introverted person myself, I know that kind of behavior would creep me out, not only if I was in my friend’s position, but also if I was the person being stalked on social media without my consent.

Her parents don’t think this is creepy.

I’m not sure how my friend feels about this, or if she even knows what’s happening. My sister first told me about her plan during our lunch period, and then brought it up again at the dinner table with my parents around, and she seemed weirdly proud of herself too. At this point I got kinda fed up and told my sister that she was being really creepy towards our friend, but both of my parents defended her, saying that “it’s for [friend’s name]’s own good” and my sister was “just trying to help her”. I talked to my mom later about it, and she said that while it was a little weird, that I should just let my sister do what she wants with her friends and not interfere.

She’s still not convinced this is okay.

Anyway, since the two most trusted adults in my life aren’t really doing anything, I thought it would be just a swell idea to ask for advice from strangers on the internet, so what do y’all think? Is my sister being weird, or is this just something that normal friends do?

So what does the internet think? Is her sister being weird?

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit had to say:

Here’s a vote for the sister being very weird.

A warning would be merited.

This is super weird.

Bottom line:

This is not a good idea.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.