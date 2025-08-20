Her Friend Only Reached Out When She Wanted Favors, And When The Friend Ignored Her Struggles, She Got Blocked From Netflix For Good

Friendship should be a two-way street, but not everyone gets that.

So, what would you do if a so-called best friend only remembered you when they needed money or favors, yet vanished when you needed emotional support? Would you keep enabling them? Or would you find a subtle way to remind them that friendship isn’t just about convenience?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself dealing with this very scenario and decides it’s time for a little revenge. Here’s what happened.

She believes in use and throw. So I blocked her Netflix. So, my “best friend” is a selfish person. She will remember me when she needs something. Like getting her phone recharged or sharing my OTT subscriptions (without paying back). And since I earn well and I considered her my friend, I thought this was just my way of telling her that I am her friend and never bothered. She always used my Netflix account.

After showing just how much she cared, it was time to teach her a lesson.

Then there was a phase when I needed her to be there, just to listen and to support me. However, she was too busy, and when I complained, she said, “You are always finding ways to be unhappy.” So, I started logging her out of Netflix. I changed my password. She asked. I shared the password, but she would log out every day. She even tried OTP-based login. As her good friend, I never denied sharing OTP with her. However, as soon as she logged in, I would log her out. She is baffled now. She can’t understand what’s happening. That’s my petty revenge.

Yikes! Wonder if she’ll figure it out any time soon.

