Her Friend Was Being Difficult, So She Told Her She Couldn’t Be A Bridesmaid In Her Wedding

AITA for kicking out a bridesmaid a month before the big day? “I (25F) am getting married soon. I asked a friend (let’s call her K) to be one of my bridesmaids. She said yes immediately, super enthusiastic.

I was really clear from the start: the schedule was tight, the ceremony starts early, and I needed all bridesmaids there in the morning for prep and photos. I told everyone, more than once, that if they couldn’t commit, it was totally okay. Just let me know early so I could plan around it. No hard feelings. K kept saying she was in. Every time I checked, she said she could make it. She never said no. The only thing she kept mentioning was how her makeup artist had limited hours, but she still said she could be there. Then weeks later, after I had already paid for everything like the dress, the accessories, everything. She suddenly tells me she won’t be able to arrive on time. Not because of work, not a personal emergency.

Her reason? Her makeup artist couldn’t take her earlier, and she didn’t want to reschedule her flight or go with another MUA. So basically, her entire wedding role was dependent on when her preferred makeup artist was available. I was polite but honest. I told her that if she couldn’t be there in the morning, I’d have to replace her, because I needed all my bridesmaids there for the prep, the group photos, and the walk down the aisle. She got defensive. Said she had “already told me” she’d be late, and I should’ve “appreciated her effort.” What effort? And this wasn’t the only thing. Earlier, she pushed back on the bridesmaid dress I picked (which I paid for) and kept insisting I should’ve just bought fabric so everyone could make their own. I explained that not everyone had time or budget for that, and this was the easiest option for the group. She finally accepted it, then later dropped a comment in the group chat like, “It’s nice, just needs beading to make it pop.” I had to remind her not to alter anything. She went radio silent. Then, I asked if she planned to wear the matching headscarf I’d included (again, totally paid for). She said no. She’d wear her own, because it matched her style better and she wanted to stand out a bit. I reminded her that the bridal party needed to look cohesive. She didn’t respond.

So yeah, I called it. I told her, in the group chat, that she was out of the bridal party. I was firm, not rude. I just explained that the last-minute timing, the dress changes, and her whole approach clearly showed she wasn’t really in this with us. I also asked for the dress back, since I’d be giving it to someone else. Now I have a few mutuals saying I should’ve messaged her privately instead of calling her out in front of everyone. But honestly? I let her drag this out for months, and I was tired of pretending she was still a team player when she was doing her own thing the whole time. AITA for kicking her a month before the wedding & calling her off in the group chat?”

