Her Husband Gave Her A Hard Time, So She Told Him She’ll No Longer Manage The Family’s Finances

AITA for completely stepping away from my household’s finances? “I grew up in a house where money was used as a weapon. My parents used it against each other, against us kids, against everyone in our lives growing up. Its caused me and both my younger siblings to be way more transparent with money than is honestly necessary.

Recently my husband and I got into a massive fight. Like almost ending the marriage kind of fight. During the height of it, he got petty and took the car without telling me. I work overnights and live about 35 minutes from my job. I normally leave an hour beforehand to account for traffic and to stop and grab my energy drinks. I was asleep when he left and I was exhausted because it’s Finals at school and I’ve worked every night for 2 weeks due to losing a coworker. I woke up 10 minutes before work.

Okay, fine, I got dressed and flew upstairs to see the car gone and him not answering me. I had to spend the last $40 we had to get a Lyft to work. I didn’t too badly mind it because my paycheck was expected 8 hours from then at midnight. Well he didn’t check the account and tried to buy something that his mom asked for him to get. Obviously the purchase declined. He told her he wasn’t able to buy anything and nothing else. Didn’t tell her the account only has 0.17 in it. Nothing. She texted me and asked me if I’d cut him off from our bank account. I immediately told her I didn’t and that I had told her as I waited for the Lyft that it coated the last bit in our account for the day to get myself to work. She claims she didn’t hear me say that.

Well since then, she has made an insane number of snide remarks to me, regarding my being the primary financial person in the household. I pay all the bills, buy all the food, I’m the one who gives her money when she over spends. Her daughter has disliked me since I started dating my husband 15 years ago and for the last 2 years has been telling everyone I’m a money hungry *****.

Despite me supporting her and her family for 2.5 years and giving her $5,000 for the down payment on a house that she decided she didn’t want so she instead got a massive computer and VR set up with it. All because I said I couldn’t financially keep supporting 11 people on my own (me, husband, MIL, SIL, her husband, my 3 kids, and her 3 kids).

Today was the straw that broke the camels back. My MIL made another comment and I couldn’t take it anymore. I told my husband I was done and the finances are all his. I won’t even touch my paychecks. That they can have it all and I will just keep quiet. My husband is trying to mediate but his mom is saying I’m being too sensitive. Her moving out isn’t an option because she has stage 4 cancer and I am her only caretaker. I’m not going to stop taking care of her, I am just not going to engage anymore in finances. AITA?”

