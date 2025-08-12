Her Mom Asked Her For An $8000 Loan, And Now She Is Gaslighting Her Daughter For Wanting Her Money Back

Sometimes family members need help and it’s natural to want to give it to them.

Unfortunately it doesn’t necessarily go to a good cause. See what this person is doing to try to get her money back.

AITA for wanting my money back from my mom? I let my mom borrow $8000 at the start of the year. I didn’t have a good relationship with my mom after I left home when I was 19. We exchanged a lot of words and I cut her off. Last year I got my Cows and Plows, which is a large sum of money for Indigenous Peoples. Shortly after my mom reached out after months and asked for $8000.

So she caved.

She claimed she was on the verge of losing the house and she (and her boyfriend) were behind bills. Mind you, they couldn’t afford the house after nearly all the kids grew up and moved out. I caved in and gave her the money, signing legal I.O.U. papers to make sure she paid me back. I felt bad because my little brother is still living with her. She was supposed to start paying me back in March. Nothing. In April, only $300 when the minimum agreement was $500. May and June, nothing at all. She told me to not tell anyone and no one knew of their financial struggle. But here I find out that she was borrowing money from nearly everyone she could—my siblings, aunts, uncles, and I think my grandma as well. I gave her the largest amount.

Then infuriating information comes to light.

I also learned that her boyfriend, who was seemingly always out of the job did have a job… rating movies online in exchange for bitcoin. He was borrowing money to keep unlocking the next level in this bitcoin website. I was considering taking her to small claims court and my sister, although she means well, told my mom that even though I didn’t want her to. My mom texted me just today and started saying a bunch of awful things to me. Telling me I’m a disgrace and that I will never amount to anything, so on and so forth. I also learned that they stole money from my older brother while he was in the hospital. She threatened to charge me with harassment even tho she was the one that reached out to say all these things to me. Small claims court was the last resort, but would it have been too much? AITA for wanting my money back?

Here is what people are saying.

Not always, but it’s common.

Yes. It’s unfortunate, but the way it is.

They’re horrible with money.

Definitely a scam. Even if it wasn’t, it makes no sense to do this.

I know, that floored me. The audacity…

I feel so sorry for OP.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.