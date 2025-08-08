Her Mom Wanted Her To Live With Her Stepdad And His Kids, So She Accepted The Offer Only As A Roommate And Not As A Family Member

Things get tricky when everyone in the family is on a different page.

What would you do if your mom and stepdad were trying to force your families to blend, but you didn’t want to blend? Would you fight for your independence, or would you go along with their wishes?

This girl’s mom expected her to accept her stepdad as her real dad, but she didn’t want that.

Check out how things got bad.

AITA for agreeing that I would prefer to live like a roommate instead of family with my mom’s fiancé and kids? My mom and her fiancé have been dating for about 15 months now and living together for 5.5 months. The transition to us living together wasn’t as smooth as they had expected so they brought everyone to therapy. Us being me (16f) and my sister (14f) and my brother (11m) and mom’s fiancé’s son (11m) and his daughter (8f).

Things have been rough in their family…

Dad’s in prison and he has been since I was 9. Mom divorced him immediately and she’s dated a few guys since. Her fiancé is the third guy we met. Her fiancé’s kids have different moms. One died a couple of years ago and the other is in and out of the picture according to him. My mom and her fiancé had this idea of us forming this family unit.

She wanted her own space!

I was always willing to accept mom finding someone else but I always hoped I’d be moved out so I could be distanced from it. I don’t want another dad or dad figure. I don’t really want someone else coming into my life and acting like they have authority over me. It feels weird to know this guy for a few months and have him living with me and bossing me around. And it’s even weirder to be considered a big sister to kids who aren’t related to me and I haven’t known long.

This is where it gets worse!

There’s other issues outside of this like my brother and mom’s fiancé’s son not getting along. And his daughter wants to share a room with someone which nobody wants. And her fiancé’s son doesn’t like his half sister. Lots of stuff is just complicated. We were in therapy for like a month when we were asked to write out what we wanted out of these relationships in between the next few sessions (so when we weren’t in therapy) and she said after a few weeks we’d discuss them.

She was honest.

Mine talked about how I didn’t want him to try and take on a dad role and how I didn’t want him trying to parent me. How I wanted to be allowed to stay out of family bonding stuff and things like that. The therapist said it sounded like I’d prefer to live like a roommate with mom’s fiancé and his kids and not like a family. We talked about it for a while and I said yeah. I was honest that I had hoped mom wouldn’t move in with or marry someone for another while and I could just be civil but not like oh here’s a new parents and siblings.

They kept on arguing…

Mom told me she hated that I had that mindset and she asked me why I never said anything before. I told her I wanted her to be happy more than I wanted to control stuff like that and I said I knew she’d be unhappy if I was honest about it. She asked me why I was so shut down from having someone fill the role that was left vacant so long ago. And I told her that dad did stuff when he was a kid in a bad situation and I still love him and I don’t see him as the monster she does. And that I’m not about to see someone new as my dad or dad figure. I said it wasn’t anything personal against anyone.

I told her even when dad first got locked up if she had remarried I don’t think they’d be anything like a dad in my eyes.

They were being so unreasonable!

My mom’s fiancé said he wasn’t comfortable living with someone who was just a roommate to him and his kids but family to the others.

My mom admitted it really hurt her that I wasn’t open to working on being a family. That was discussed a lot but I think on top of being hurt she’s angry. The therapist said that to her at our last session and mom denies it but me and the therapist feel it still. Mom said it’s so disappointing when nothing is being forced on me. AITA?

OUCH! That sounds suffocating!

Why can’t they just let her be?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit have to say about this one.

That’s right! This user knows that this girl is not a babysitter!

This user thinks the mom is being unreal here!

This user knows that this family is being forced on this girl.

This user is hopeful that this girl will continue her therapy.

This user praises this girl for being mature.

At least she knows what she wants.

