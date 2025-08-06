Her Mom’s Friend Berated Her For Not Agreeing To Babysit Her Brother, So She Laughed In Her Face
Imagine being low contact with your mom, but you have to stop by her house to pick something up. When you’re there, your mom is rude, and her friend is even ruder. Would you be in the wrong for laughing in her face and storming out?
This woman is estranged from her mom, but she stopped by her mom’s house to retrieve an important document.
Her mom asked her to babysit her brothers while she went out, and when she refused, the situation escalated.
Read the full story below to find out all the details.
AITA for laughing in my mother’s friends face when she told me to ‘go to my room’?
I (25F) don’t speak to my mother at all.
I had to go to my mother’s house today and pick up an important document that I left behind when I moved out seven years ago.
As soon as I got to the house, my mother suddenly had a massive “emergency” and realized that it was apparently her friend’s funeral today and she completely forgot about it.
This woman was asked by her mom to watch her brothers as she went to her friend’s funeral.
I couldn’t help but internally roll my eyes, as there is always some drama, hence, why I have gone no/very low contact.
She asked me if I would watch my two younger brothers (7 and 11) whilst she went to the funeral.
I said absolutely not, as it’s my only day off and I have plans.
I have no relationship with them due to my mother stopping them from seeing me for years.
When she said no, her mom asked her for another favor.
I just wanted to get my birth certificate and leave.
My mother asked her friend if she would babysit and asked me to stay for 10 minutes until her friend came.
I didn’t even get the opportunity to say no before my mother left the house.
I was seething but resolved to wait 10 minutes.
Her mother’s friend started berating her.
My mother’s friend turned up.
She started berating me for not agreeing to look after my brothers whilst my mother went to the funeral.
I said, “I don’t have anything to do with my mother. It’s my day off work, and I’m under no obligation to look after anyone else’s children.”
She responded to her mom’s friend rudely.
My mother’s friend then told me to “go to my room.”
I laughed in her face and started to leave the house.
She asked me where I was going.
I told her, “My room. At my apartment. That I pay for with my big girl job. Because I’m an adult, not a child. And don’t ever speak down to me like that again.”
Now, her mom is calling her a jerk for the way she spoke to her friend.
And I left.
My mother has left me loads of messages and missed calls. She said I’m a jerk for the way I spoke to her friend.
I do admit I look kinda young, but I still am not happy with the way my mother’s friend spoke to me.
AITA?
Her mom’s friend telling her to go to her room is pretty wild.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.
This user shares a positive remark.
This person says they would have laughed, too.
She had no business speaking to you that way, adds this person.
People are siding with the young woman.
Finally, short and simple.
Being related doesn’t mean being responsible for someone else’s chaos.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.