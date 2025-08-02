Her Mother-in-Law Kept Berating Her About Her Pregnancy Weight Gain, So She Decided Not To Attend Her Birthday Party

Freepik/Reddit
It’s common for women to gain a lot of weight during pregnancy.
How would you react if your were pregnant and a family member made rude comments about the weight you gained? Would you ignore them, stand up for yourself, or distance yourself from them?
This woman is 35 weeks pregnant and experiencing cravings, hormonal changes, and weight gain.
Her mother-in-law constantly makes remarks about her body and dietary choices, so she doesn’t want to attend her MIL’s birthday party. Should she go anyway?
Read the full story below.
AITA for not attending my MIL birthday party?
I (25F) am 35 weeks pregnant.
From the beginning of this pregnancy (first one, btw), my MIL has been down my neck about my weight.
Every time I see her, it’s like she can’t help herself but comment on my body.
It started out as “Wow, you barely look pregnant,” but quickly spiraled once I did start showing.
Her mother-in-law is pretty rude.
I started showing fairly early, around 17 weeks (at least, I’m told this is early for the first pregnancy).
She immediately switched to “You really need to start watching your diet.”
And “You don’t want to give my grandbaby diabetes!”
Mind you, she says this with a “supportive tone” as if she’s looking out for me.
She gained some weight during her pregnancy.
We had a pretty good relationship before I got pregnant, but now, it’s like she just has the nerve to say anything and everything on her mind.
Now that I’m almost done cooking, I have gained quite a bit of actual weight.
I gave in to my cravings, which include a lot of sugar (of course).
She wasn’t happy about it either, but she couldn’t lose the extra weight just yet.
I’ve gained about 40 lbs, and it’s evident. My face is rounder, too. My arms and legs have definitely gotten bigger.
I’m not exactly happy about it, but it’s not like I can actively try to lose weight at this point. I’m trying to give myself grace and remind myself that this isn’t forever.
The weight can and will come off.
She decided not to attend her MIL’s birthday party.
Now, MIL’s birthday party was yesterday.
I told my husband in advance I wouldn’t be attending because I really don’t feel like being berated about my weight or appearance.
He completely understood.
She has also made fun of his weight his entire life, so he gets why I don’t want to be around that.
Now, her MIL is calling her selfish.
I received a few texts this morning from MIL that I’m selfish for not coming to her party.
My husband told me to ignore her and that he’d deal with her.
But part of me wants to tell her why I didn’t come.
I’ve never fought back against her when she says things about me. My husband usually always takes over.
I want to tell her that I didn’t want to be the laughing stock of her 56th birthday party.
So she’s wondering if she was wrong not attending her MIL’s birthday party.
Other part of me feels like it’s not worth it. It’d probably just give her more ammo.
The kicker is that SIL has gotten involved, saying I really hurt MIL.
I haven’t responded to her either. I’m just… seriously?!?
So yeah, AITA for hurting MIL’s feelings by not showing up to her birthday party?
Her MIL is in the wrong for hurting OP’s feelings. She’s pregnant and hormonal. She doesn’t need to be criticized for gaining weight during her pregnancy.
Let's read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.
Your MIL is a bully, says this person.
This user shares their personal thoughts and advice.
This person gives their honest opinion.
People are siding with OP.
And finally, here’s a valid point.
Sometimes, protecting your peace means stepping away from those who don’t.
