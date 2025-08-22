Her New Relationship Hit A Bump When Her Boyfriend Got Sick, But Things Were About to Get Much, Much Worse

Before everybody just started writing their own vows, we used to make people who were getting married promise to care for each other in sickness and in health.

But what about when you’re dating? Would you be there for someone in sickness even if they were mean to you?

I think the person in this story dodged a bullet by getting to see what her partner was like in sickness. See if you agree.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not being compassionate after my ex had surgery? I recently got into a relationship with a guy from work. We have been dating for a month and he recently had a surgery on his stomach to take part of his intestine out.

Here’s how the illness went down:

I will give you brief timeline of events. stayed with him the night before, during, and after.

visited him every day he was in the hospital and took him home when he got released.

stayed with him two days after.

Bought groceries. Made homemade soup that he never ate. I hardly heard from him after I went home.

Then there arose a complication:

Then a couple days later he texted me around 5 am saying that he was going back to the doctor because something felt wrong. The doctors discovered multiple abscesses in his stomach and he made it seem like there needed to be a procedure done to take care of them. I asked if he needed me there because I was supposed to work that day. He said it was up to me, but he may need a ride. So I called my boss, explained the situation and he gave me off.

He wasn’t exactly happy to see her.

I got to the hospital around 2:30 (I also live two hours away from him) and when I got to the hospital it was very obvious he was upset with me, and was interrogating me on why I couldn’t be there sooner. I explained the situation, also that the weather was terrible and he just did not care. He called me a hypocrite, and said that I’m just a needy little support blanket, and basically that I dropped the ball and he wanted me to be there to comfort his daughter. I left the hospital because he said he didn’t want to deal with me Also, all the doctor ended up doing was prescribing him antibiotics and no procedure was necessary.

Oh my god, you big baby.

A couple days went by and he said nothing. When he did reach out his asked if I was still mad at him. I expressed to him how I felt, and he does not think he did anything wrong. Instead he blamed me for not being there for him and not having any compassion, and then blamed his frustration with me on the painkillers he was on and the pain he is in. Proceeded to call me a bunch of names and we ended up breaking up. I know painkillers can affect your mental state, but am I out of line here? I can elaborate on this if I have to but I can’t help but feel maybe I was a little insensitive. So AITA?

Were the painkillers talking, or was he just being a jerk?

Let’s take the temperature of the comments on Reddit:

This person thinks she dodged a bullet with this guy.

He showed his true colors.

Like, slow down dude.

Good thing you didn’t sink MORE time in.

It’s deeply weird to blame painkillers for putting you in a bad mood.

