Her Sister Asked Her To Photograph Her Wedding, But When She Told Her She’d Rather Attend As A Guest, Her Decision Led to Backlash From The Rest Of The Family

Even the most joyful events can stir up conflict when expectations clash.

One professional photographer thought her sister would understand why she wanted to attend her wedding as a guest, but instead she found herself at the center of a storm of family drama.

Now she’s second guessing her decision.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for refusing to be the photographer at my sister’s wedding? I’m a professional photographer, and previously my sister asked me to photograph her engagement shots. Of course, it’s a privilege to photograph these special moments for my sister and future brother-in-law.

But when her sister requested she do the ceremony too, she was hesitant.

However, she’s now asked me to be the photographer at the upcoming wedding. Once again, it’s an honor to be asked, but I declined and said I’d rather attend as a guest and actually enjoy the day instead of viewing it all through a camera.

Her sister wasn’t going to back down gracefully, though.

She didn’t take that too well and has caused massive drama over it. I’ve had family and friends texting me, asking why I won’t do it, and my parents insisting I should because “it’s not about me.”

I felt it was a perfectly reasonable decision to decline, but after so many people disagreeing with me, I’m not so sure anymore. AITA?

She wanted to prioritize experience over obligation. Is that really so wrong?

Redditors weigh in.

Her sister understands that photography is a real job, right?

If she’s going to be expected to work, she might as well get paid elsewhere for it!

Professional photography comes at a premium for a reason.

Family and business really shouldn’t mix anyway.

Just because she can doesn’t mean she should have to.

