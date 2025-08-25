Her Sister Got Jealous That She Bonded With Her Boyfriend Over Cars, So She Started Calling Her “Little Brother”

Jealousy runs rampant among a lot of siblings, and you’re about to read about a pair of sisters who are having quite a fight lately.

Is the younger sister who wrote this story on Reddit to blame for this conflict?

Read on and see what you think!

AITA for ignoring my sister after she kept introducing me as her little brother? “I (14F) have two sisters—O (17F) and J (11F). Growing up, O and J were closer to my mom, while I’ve always been closer with my dad. My dad’s a mechanic, and because of that, I’ve developed a big passion for cars and all things mechanical (this becomes important later). O has a boyfriend, M (17M), and they’ve been together for two years. Recently, I found out M and I have quite a bit in common—we’re both introverted and love cars.

Well, what do you know?!?!

He actually works as a mechanic, like my dad. On a recent trip, we bonded over cars we saw, and that connection continued afterward. For my birthday, M gave me tickets to a vintage car show (which I went to with him and my best friend N, 15M), and it was honestly one of the best gifts I’ve ever gotten. A few days ago, M also helped N and me build a robot for a school project. The robot ended up winning a prize, and my dad was so proud that he threw a little celebration party for us. O invited some of her friends, and that’s when things got weird.

Hmmm…

O kept introducing me to her friends as her “little brother.” Now, I do dress more androgynously and have a tomboyish style, so I guess people didn’t question it too much. But I asked her—multiple times—to stop calling me her brother because it made me uncomfortable. She just laughed it off every time. Eventually, I got tired of it and went inside to play video games. M and N joined me a bit later because they also didn’t feel like being around a crowd anymore. After gaming for a while, they left with the rest of the guests. Later that night, my mom and O confronted me about “disappearing” from the party.

She was honest about what happened.

I explained that I didn’t like being introduced as a boy and didn’t want to cause a scene, so I just removed myself. That’s when O exploded—she started yelling and accusing me of trying to steal her boyfriend. She even said that if I “act like a boy,” I should be treated like one. My dad overheard the whole thing and jumped in to defend me, and it turned into a huge argument. He and I ended up leaving for the weekend. When we came back, O still called me her brother. So I told her if she kept doing it, I’d ignore her—and I’ve been doing exactly that for the last few days. Now she’s mad, my mom says I’m being dramatic, and I’m starting to wonder if I’m overreacting. AITA for ignoring her?”

Check out what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this person weighed in.

These two have some major issues to work out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.