Her Sister Joked About Kissing Her Fiancé, But She Didn’t Find It Funny And Neither Did Her Fiancé

Have you ever been around a friend or family member who said something weird or offensive, and then they claimed that it was just a joke? Jokes are meant to be funny, and rude behavior should not be excused as a bad joke.

This woman has a fiancé who is best friends with her sister.

Her sister made a joke about making out with him, but nobody thought it was funny.

Now, she’s arguing with her sister about it and wondering if she overreacted.

AITA for asking my sister to not make jokes about kissing my fiancé My fiancé (27M) and I (23F) and have been together for around 3 years. He recently he proposed!

This woman’s fiancé was best friends with her sister.

He has always been a family friend, and he was best friends with my sister(27F) for a while.

That was even before we got together. We met through my sister. I will always be grateful for that!

They were all hanging out together.

Recently, I was back home to visit my parents and my sister came, as well. We all like to get together for the fourth of July. The party died down. I was with my fiancé, sister, and another close friend from home. We were in my parent’s basement.

Her sister joked about kissing her fiancé.

My sister sat in between me and my fiancé. I didn’t mind it because they are very close friends. However, she made a joke and said, “What if I made out with your fiancé right now?” I was shocked but didn’t want to speak up right then. I didn’t want to cause a fight in front of our friend.

She said it was a weird joke.

So I just said, “Oh, that would be so crazy… Please don’t.” Later, I approached my sister about it. I asked why she would say that. It’s a bit weird to talk about kissing my fiancé, I added.

Her sister said she’s overreacting.

She said that I was overreacting and it was all jokes. She said I need to understand that that’s just how she jokes with him. I understand that they have been friends for a long time, but it made me very uncomfortable when she made that ‘joke’.

Her fiancé thought it was weird, too.

I talked to my fiancé, and he said that he also thought it was weird of her to say that. But now, I am fighting with my sister about this almost every day. Am I the jerk for starting a fight with her about it?

That was a really weird and inappropriate thing for her sister to say.

It’s all fun and jokes until someone says something weird.

