Her Son Was Exposed To Bad Behavior By His Cousin, So She Won’t Let Him Go Away To Camp With Him Anymore

I always used to think my parents were overreacting when I was a teenager and they didn’t want me hanging out with certain bad influences in my neighborhood.

But, boy oh boy, now do I see the light!

It turns out they were right all along!

Funny how that works, huh?

Check out the story this mom wrote on Reddit and YOU decide if she’s overreacting by not letting her son go to summer camp with his troublemaking cousin.

AITA for canceling summer camp for my son? “My (16y) son Simeon was supposed to be going to camp next week for the next 3 weeks. Over the weekend he was invited by his Aunt (my sister) to a barbecue to keep my (16y) nephew Eric company.

She doesn’t want him to go over there…

To give a little back story about 6 months prior I had told my sister to not even ask for my son to come over anymore with my nephew because my nephew (who is fast and more mature than my son), had exposed my son to a vape pen. Something my Autistic son would not have had to experience if he had just stayed home. My nephews are pretty much Simeon’s only friends because he is not a social child. Stays to himself, always on his game, or in his room. And I was encouraging the friendship until my son ended up in the emergency room, his father and I thinking he’d been drugged with something much worse, based on his loud, unruly behavior when we received the call to come to the hospital. He was definitely not himself. By the end on that night I told them I did not want the boys hanging out together anymore. But family is family, right?

She wants him to have good experiences.

So fast forward to a month ago. My sister reminds me that camp is approaching. Both boys were signed up to go to camp before all of this, and I’m like okay this should be a good experience for both of them. I start prepping Simeon for camp. Then we get to the weekend before the boys are supposed to leave, and my sister invites Simeon to the barbecue. His dad drops him off and not even 30 minutes later is getting a call to come quickly that Simeon was acting erratically.

Uh oh…

Come to find out Eric only wanted Simeon to come because he’d gotten his hands on another vape pen. So yeah my son was having another reaction to another pen. I had so many different emotions all at once but mainly angry and embarrassed. But now these 2 boys are supposed to go off to camp together for 3 weeks. I told my son he can’ t go now. His therapist thought camp was a good idea to get him out of the house and be around peers. I also thought it was a great idea at 1st, now not so sure. AITA?”

She thinks her son’s cousin is leading him down the wrong path.

