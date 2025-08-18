His Family Refused To Travel To His City For His Wedding Unless He Paid For It, So He Told Them To Not Come At All

It’s horrible when families make everything about themselves!

AITA for telling my family they don’t have to come if they don’t want to spend any money on my wedding? I (26m) will be getting married in a few months and my family are causing trouble over the cost of travel, accommodation, outfits and gifts to attend.

They wanted me and my fiancée Ashlynn (25f) to pay for everything for them and to arrange transport for them.

Most of my family drives and owns their own car or two. My parents own two cars. Three of my five siblings own cars. They could make it and they could find their own accommodation since they don’t want to pay the cost of the hotel. They could re-wear outfits too. We won’t hate them for wearing something from another wedding. But they don’t want to spend a single dollar on the wedding.

This has been an issue before and it’s why I live almost 20 hours from my family. Growing up as the oldest and a “good kid” they expected me to be generous and giving to the family. I was expected to help siblings pay for stuff they wanted, to help out with money any week money was tight. Even when I went to college they expected my broke self to financially help everyone. That was on top of being expected to take over grocery shopping even if we ran out of something late at night or first thing in the morning, chauffeuring my siblings around the place and running my parents errands when they didn’t want to do them or claimed they couldn’t.

I couldn’t wait to get space from my family. They continued to expect more and more from me. It’s why I don’t speak to them often. This is just another time where they expect me to pay for everything. They said I should just come home to get married so it’s less expensive for us to pay for them. I told them they do not have to come if they don’t want to spend any money on my wedding but I will not pay even if they say last minute they can no longer come.

I said the decision is in their hands now. They responded with a lot of “how could you do this” and “what are you being like this for you always help us out” and finally “this is your wedding so YOU should pay for important guests to come”. Ashlynn and I will give them a small window before we tell them they are no longer invited. I suspect that might be what ends up happening here. But AITA for for telling them they don’t have to come? They are my family after all, I guess?

