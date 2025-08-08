His Manager Wanted to Fire Him, So He Conspired Against Them And They Received A Warning Letter

It can be hard to work for a manager who is out to get you.

Manager tried to get me fired but ended up with a final warning instead So I had worked security for about 4 years up to this point and had recently picked up an overnight gate guard position while I was studying for school. I suck at procrastination and I figured this would leave me no excuse since I HAD to be awake.

Well after I got my license I decided to work more days because I liked the job and I worked a job for my degree during the day and the security job at night basically having 3-4 days off depending on the week. The new post I worked at really didn’t like that I had another job nor that I made more than the supervisors. I always did my job but I was told by 2 of the other guards that there was always some type of drama at this post if they didn’t like someone that somehow they end up getting fired.

Then one day it begun, we had a set of keys that opened everything. One morning a guard came to relieve me, let’s call him Joe, said I could go. Joe then calls me 30 minutes later asking if I’ve seen the keys. And then the co supervisor let’s call him Mark. He calls me and says Joe said I could go and it’s the last time they had seen the keys. I usually get home in 15 minutes and pass tf out so I was already out cold. I called them back later in the day before my other job shift to inform them I didn’t have the keys.

Well then Joe changes the whole story says he didn’t say I could leave and I just left. I had the voicemail as evidence of what he actually told Mark. But no matter what apparently Mark was going to believe Joe because they worked together for 13 years. They later found the keys near the post and one of them said I probably hired someone to put them there. I laughed because I genuinely don’t have time to do that. Anyways, they have this “courtesy” rule where they’d like you to get to the post 30 minutes early to relieve the other guards and go over anything that happened your shift.

Since I have my other job I can only get there 15 minutes early. Which is something I already discussed with the head supervisor, we’ll call him Bob. However, this was a real issue with Mark and he had been telling Bob and any other guard that was willing to listen it was a problem besides me. Ironically, Mark never makes it on time with this rule, he always shows up 20 minutes before the shift and I know that because he relieves me for 2 of my shifts with Bob.

So one weekend, I picked up a shift because they needed a new guard and I ended up only getting there 10 minutes before the shift start and Mark comes into the post very angry. It was 5 minutes into this convo where I knew I needed to start recording as he began cursing at me. Mark tells me to go home since I can’t respect the courtesy and then changes his mind once I told him I wasn’t going to leave as I figured he was going to turn it on me. Bob hears and asks what happens the next day and I told him to believe what he wants to believe since they only seem to want to believe each other.

It turns out Mark told management that I freaked out on Mark and threatened to hit him. A day before they were planning to fire me I walked into the main office and I told them I couldn’t give them the recording (two party state) but I wanted them to listen to the conversation. Immediately after hearing it, the HR woman apologized to me saying she couldn’t believe that was him since she had never heard him talk like that and she even offered me to stay. I respectfully declined since I knew I was gonna get a new post closer to my house. And instead of me getting any type of reprimand, Mark ended up with a final warning.

My new post was amazing btw no drama and I ended up quitting to find a better opportunity. I also made sure to make Bob aware with a note that Mark had been lying for years that he lived 30 minutes away when he really lived 15 minutes away which was his excuse for not living up to his courtesy law.

