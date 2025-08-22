His Manager Barked At Him to “Scrub Harder,” So He Took Their Kitchen To The Cleaners

Side work and cleaning are the most highly delegated and highly dreaded aspects of restaurant work, and unfortunately are usually the first tasks managers assign when abusing their power.

What would you do if your boss had the audacity to look you in the eyes and tell you to just “clean harder”?

One guy took to Reddit to express exactly how he handled this.

Here’s what went down.

“Just scrub harder”

This happened years ago when I worked as dishwasher/semi janitor for a bakery. Essentially my job description was just to clean.

Yet somehow management of these places never respect these folks who do so much.

One day someone spilled raspberry filling all over the wall underneath the handwashing station.

Wild how grown adults can’t clean up after themselves.

My boss asked me to scrape off the excess and sanitize, so I did that. Unfortunately the stain was left, because raspberry filling is actually radioactive or something.

This is a niche, but somehow not surprising, discovery.

She asked about the stain.

I’m sure not nicely.

I then explained to her that I could tell the filling had stained the paint and if I scrubbed any harder, I would scrub the paint off the wall and the wall was likely stained underneath as well.

A rational explanation that I’m sure still wasn’t good enough for her.

She told me to scrub harder.

Awful. Just an awful response.

So I did. I scrubbed to my heart’s content until the paint came off.

Ha! Good for him. Better than paint covered with raspberry anyway.

Then I scrubbed the wall underneath for good measure.

Oh boy. Well, technically he was doing what he was told.

Again, raspberry filling is… like, nothing else. These fillings stained everything immediately.

I wonder how common of a problem this is in other bakeries?

When she looked back at the area, she complained about the paint being ruined and told me I had scrubbed too hard.

Well, that’s what she gets for being unreasonable.

F*** you, Laura

Honestly? Seems fair.

Let’s see if the Reddit community agreed.

