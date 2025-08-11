His Older Sister Kept Hogging Their Shared Bathroom Taking Selfies For 40 Minutes, So This Teenage Boy Pulled A Prank To Teach Her A Lesson

Siblings often have to share space, which can lead to some unusual conflicts.

What would you do if you had to share a bathroom with your sister, but she was in their so long that you were sometimes late for school?

This teenage boy has an older sister who uses their shared bathroom as her own personal glam studio, so he decided to do a little harmless prank to teach her a lesson.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for putting a fake spider in the bathroom after my sister kept using it to take 40-minute selfies? I (14M) share a bathroom with my older sister (17F). For the past few months, she’s been basically turning it into her personal photo studio. She’ll go in there in the morning to do her makeup and then spend 30 to 45 minutes taking selfies in the mirror with like six different outfits. Sometimes, she even brings a ring light. A ring light. Into the bathroom.

This teenage boy told his older sister to stop hogging the bathroom.

The problem is, when she does this, no one else can use the bathroom. I’ve been late to school because I had to wait just to brush my teeth. My younger brother (9M) has literally had to pee in the backyard once. I told her she needs to stop hogging it. But she just tells me to “get up earlier” or “you’re being dramatic.”

He came up with a petty way to drive her away from the bathroom.

So I decided to get petty. I bought a realistic-looking fake spider off Amazon (like $4). I stuck it behind the trash can in the corner where she sets up her tripod. It didn’t do anything for a few days.

His sister thought it was a real spider, so she screamed and cried.

But this morning, I heard her scream, and then she ran out of the bathroom crying. She thought it was real. I told her it was fake and she called me a psycho. Now my parents are mad at me, saying I “traumatized her” and that I “need to be more respectful of her space.”

He believes he didn’t do anything wrong.

But it’s literally our bathroom. I didn’t hurt her. I just wanted to get my sink back. AITA?

Did his sister overreact, or was this brother’s prank out of line?

Sometimes, it takes a little mischief to make a point.

