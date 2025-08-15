His Son Doesn’t Get Along With His Girlfriend’s Kid, So He Asked His Sister For Advice About Their Relationship

Some relationships are really tricky to navigate, and blended family situations just might be the trickiest.

If you had a child and were dating someone with a child, you would probably hope that the children would get along or at least be civil to each other. But what if they weren’t? What if every time they were together there was a lot of drama? Would you continue the relationship or end it for the sake of the kids?

This girl shares how her brother’s son and his girlfriend’s son never get along. He asked her for advice, but she’s not sure she said the right thing.

Check out the full story.

AITA for saying I’d end a relationship if my kid didn’t like my partner’s kid when my brother asked me what I’d do in his shoes? My brother is a single dad with a 9 year old son. My nephew’s mom is not in the picture. For the last 3 years my brother has been dating Kayla and for the last two years my brother and Kayla have introduced their son’s (her son is also 9) to each other and they spend time as a group.

This is where it gets tricky…

The boys do not like each other and my brother has told me that both of them complain and try to get out of spending time together. The first time they met it was at a kids play center and within 10 minutes the boys were playing with different groups of kids. The second time they went to see a movie and Kayla’s son moved seats to sit next to his friend.

They have always been on bad terms…

The third time my nephew went to listen to a different story time but in the same library obviously. Other times they brought them to the amusement park 20 minutes from my brother’s house and they chose to go on different rides to each other and when they went on the same one they chose to be in different rows or karts. When they’ve spent time at each other’s houses they do their own thing.

They just don’t like being together.

When they play games together they want to partner with their parent and not each other and when they were forced to it ended in them fighting and refusing to play. They have attended each other’s birthday parties and there were no interactions beyond forced ones. My brother and Kayla tried to plan sleepovers and were left with two kids who did not want to hang out with each other. If they can avoid it they won’t sit next to or across from each other at meals.

Living together may not work out.

My brother and Kayla wanted to move in together and get married but the boys are still avoiding each other and not getting along. Both say they don’t like the other and I’m not sure if reasons were asked or given but neither of them were okay with the idea of the four living together. My brother said Kayla wants to try living together and making it work but he’s not sure and he’s worried he could lose my nephew to the decision eventually or that it will hurt their relationship.

Her brother needed advice.

He asked me what I’d do and I said I would end a relationship if my kid and their kid could not get along. I said sibling fighting is normal but these boys aren’t siblings yet and when there are no good moments or moments where they want to or are okay with being around each other it seems like a recipe for disaster.

Our mom told me not to discourage my brother and that things like this can be worked on. She told me when my brother left that I should have just supported him. AITA?

YIKES! That sounds frustrating!

Who would have thought step-brothers could hate each other so much?

Let's find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This person knows that she was simply explaining how she felt about the situation!

This person knows that her brother needs to save his relationship with his son.

That’s right! This user knows that the mother shouldn’t interfere.

This user believes that the brother is forcing his the kids to get along too much..

This person thinks that the mother is wrong here!

He wanted real advice, and he got it.

