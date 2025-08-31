His Wife’s Sister Looked Disappointed At Her Gender Reveal Party, But When His Wife Criticized Her For It, He Pointed Out She Had The Same Reaction At Her Gender Reveal

Gender reveal parties are fun, but they can also be disappointing.

If you had your heart set on having a child of a specific gender, would you throw a gender reveal party and chance looking disappointed in front of your friends, or would you try to look excited no matter what?

This guy’s wife got upset at her sister’s reaction at a gender reveal party, but his comments made the situation even worse.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA For Pointing out my wife acted similar after my SIL’s gender reveal? So, my wife’s sister is pregnant. She had a gender reveal last Saturday. This is her second baby.

Second baby is a boy, first kid is a girl. SIL was kind of disappointed (or surprised, I guess?) about having a boy but, I wouldn’t say mad. My wife only has sisters so SIL probably didn’t imagine herself raising a boy.

That’s INSANE!

So anyways right, on the ride back home, my wife was talking about how it was “Weird” her sister was so visibly disappointed when the blue came out, but like, she acted the same. She got over it after like a day (or a week) but she still was. We have two daughters, she was hoping for a boy and a girl.

UH OH…

She was like, “We’re not talking about me though.” And I said “Just pointing it out.” And she responded “You always do that though.” Kind of just admired the air for the rest of the car ride. AITA?

YIKES! That’s kind of weird!

Why can’t she just admit she had the same reaction?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows the wife is acting like a hypocrite.

This user knows that this guy probably does this more often!

This user doesn’t understand why people do gender reveals when it doesn’t excite them.

This user is wondering if the wife is a bit jealous of the sister.

That’s right! This user knows the wife is the one who’s wrong here.

Someone’s being a hypocrite here!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.