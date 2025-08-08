Hospital Staff Treated A Military Man’s Pregnant Wife Miserably, So He Found As Many Reasons As Possible To Write Them Tickets

Childbirth is not a pleasant experience, and choosing the right place to give birth can be very important.

What would you do if the hospital where your wife was going to give birth made crude jokes, didn’t let you in the delivery room and even tried to take the baby away from your wife?

This guy shares how all of this and more happened when his wife gave birth, and he wasn’t going to let the hospital staff get away with it.

Check out the full story.

Abuse of authority (by me me) 20+ years ago while still in the Army. My wife was pregnant with our first child, as she began to go into labor we checked into the hospital on post with all the excitement of soon to be new parents. Our check in began horribly as the staff at the desk began to make jokes about calling to let “Jodyboy” know that she was about to deliver, whether or not I had permission from my CO to start a family and a couple other crude comments.

It got worse!

When we finally were able to get into the prenatal ward the doctor arrived followed by 3 interns two training nurses. Finding that my wife had not dilated enough to their expectations we were sent home and told to come back later. My wife spent the next 12 hours in labor at our on base quarters until her water broke. Upon our second arrival at the hospital we again had to go through the process of check in and were finally admitted.

They were being BRUTAL!

The doctors then instructed us that my wife could not eat or drink anything except ice chips throughout the deliver in case a C-section was required. She was also denied an epidural on the grounds it was unnecessary as her pain was not severe enough. The whole deliver was extremely difficult. I was not allowed in the delivery room or allowed to stay with her throughout her time in the hospital. At one point a nurse came in and tried to leave with our daughter for some reason, thankfully my wife woke up and then insisted our girl slept in the bed with her.

That’s INSANE!

There was a lot more but I don’t remember all of it. After about 24 hours of being in the hospital they were discharged. Now the revenge, I was a Military Police officer rank of Sergeant, I made it a point to be assigned that section of post for the next two months for my patrol duties. Over that time I parked in the hospital staff parking lot and documented the makes, model, and information of every single nurse, doctor, and staff member that we had anything remotely related to my wife’s and child’s stay at the hospital.

He knew what he was doing!

I then looked for any reason to pull them over. Driving 5 over? Well your speedometer must off I clocked you at 10 over. Expired registration? Park the car, ticket issued call a tow truck.

He wasn’t going to let this go!

Swerved while driving? Potential DUI. The list went on. Made their life hell for the next 4 months. It wasn’t just from me, my whole platoon got involved. Petty maybe. Abusive probably

OUCH! That sounds horrible!

Why would a hospital staff treat a pregnant woman like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user doesn’t trust some hospitals!

This user knows these people deserved that treatment!

This user is happy that this guy got some revenge.

This user knows he would have been even worse if the hospital had treated his wife like that.

This user is happy that everyone was on that mission!

What a horrible childbirth experience.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.