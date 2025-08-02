‘I observed a power trip right before my eyes.’ – A TikTokker Explained Why She Got Arrested By The NYPD

Things are pretty testy in the streets of America right now, with all kinds of people being detained for offenses big and small…and sometime, for no offense at all.

A TikTokker named Nabihah posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers why she got arrested by the New York City Police Department.

Nabihah said, “Today I was arrested by the NYPD and falsely accused on three violations, and I observed a power trip right before my eyes.”

The TikTokker said she was riding her bike to a yoga class with her sister. She stopped at a red light next to a police car that had its window rolled down. Nabihah said she looked at the cops, laughed, and continued on her bike ride.

Up the road, Nabihah swerved around a puddle of water in the street and got in front of the cop car. The officers turned on the sirens, but she figured they were headed to a call somewhere.

The cops pulled Nabihah over and asked her for her ID, but she didn’t have it on her. The TikTokker argued with the cops and they told her she should have moved out of the way when she heard the sirens.

One of the officers told Nabihah she was going to jail. She was taken to a police precinct and put into a cell. Nabihah was charged with three violations and given tickets.

She told viewers, “These charges felt more like a response to ego and not violence. The cops saw me chuckling and thought I was a threat. I asked both of them directly that if I were a blonde white girl would you have brought me in?”

Nabihah was clearly unhappy about her experience and she said, “We deserve systems that prioritize safety. It’s time we reassess how our police are funded. NYC can do better.”

Take a look at the video.

@ahmadnabihah They accused me of 1. Failed to present document-nyc (I literally had no ID on me) 2. Failed to comply with order-nyc (I did everything they told me to) 3. Failed to yield right of way to emergency vehicle (there was no space to move in the congested zone) ♬ original sound – Nabihah Ahmad

