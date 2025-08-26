Man At Pub Realizes That One Of The Restroom Stalls Is Out Of Toilet Paper, But When He Tries To Warn Another Man, He’s Really Rude

When you’re heading to the bathroom, whether at home or at a public restroom, do yourself a favor and always, and I mean always check to make sure there’s toilet paper before you sit down. Otherwise, you might end up in a messy situation.

In today’s story, one man noticed that one restroom stall was out of toilet paper. He also notices a man enter the restroom stall.

Should he offer to help or mind his own business?

Let’s read the whole story to see how this situation works out.

Want me to mind my own business? Okay, I’ll mind my own business. This happened in a pub a while back. After drinking most of the night, it was time to start heading home. First, I needed to shed some extra weight, so I went to a toilet and sat down in the second booth, as the first one had a sign about missing toilet paper dispenser.

He tried to be helpful.

After sitting down for a while, I hear someone entering the paperless booth, while at least two others were vacant on my other side. I knock to the dividing wall and politely tell the guy that there is no paper in that booth. I get snappy response of: “Shut it and mind your own god damn business!” Nice… reeeeal nice.

The other guy eventually realized he did need toilet paper.

Anyways, I hear him starting to work with his relief and it indeed sounded quite messy. I finished my pooperoo and when I was washing my hands I hear knocking from the first booth and Mr Polite saying: “Hey duuuude.. pass me that toilet roll yo. C’mooon maaaan, I really need some paper here yo.” After considering my options for a moment, I replied: “Shut it and mind your own god damn business!” quoting his exact words and tone, and I left him there. He can sit there waiting to get hemorrhoids for what I care, while contemplating how basic manners works in a society. Oh gee how petty I can be sometimes.

If he hadn’t been so rude, he wouldn’t have been in that situation.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person loved two things about the story.

Right? It’s seriously important to check for toilet paper.

This person has an interesting solution for times when there’s no toilet paper.

This is a fun word!

This person finds it odd that some people rely on toilet paper.

That rude guy got what he deserved!

A messy bum.

