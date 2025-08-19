Mechanic Can’t Figure Out Why This Mercedes Is Showing Too Many Miles On It, So He Turned To TikTok For Help

Car mechanics often have a hard job trying to diagnose difficult issues, and that has become even more difficult as vehicles get more and more technology in them.

This TikToker is a mechanic, and he had someone bring in a car with an unusual problem that he is trying to figure out.

The video starts off showing the instrument panel of a Mercedes, and the mechanic says, “24 GLS. Customer states it went from 9000 miles to 18000 miles overnight.”

Wow, that is quite a job. He continues, “They bought it from us in December with 7000 miles.”

Ok, it seems unlikely that they put that many miles on it so quickly.

The mechanic keeps talking about what the customer complained about: “They drove a couple thousand miles and now it is up to 18,000 miles.”

I’m not a mechanic, but I have no idea what could cause that. Unless someone is driving it A LOT without the owner knowing.

The mechanic doesn’t seem to know either. He ends the video by saying, “So, I’m going to have to go ahead and figure out what the heck is going on here.”

I guess he is turning to TikTok for suggestions.

It doesn’t seem like the car should be able to just double the miles for no reason.

Check out the video to see if you are able to see anything that looks weird on this car that might cause the problem.

Let’s take a look at the video.

The people in the comments do have some ideas that could be helpful; check them out.

This person says the previous owner might have used a mileage stopper.

Here is someone who thinks someone has been joyriding with it.

Oh, this makes a lot of sense. I bet this commenter is right.

Cars can be weird sometimes. I would hate to have to diagnose problems on modern vehicles.

