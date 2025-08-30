Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage
by Ben Auxier
Isn’t is just so embarrassing when you’re a teen and your parents visit you at work?
They never know how to act.
You can’t take them anywhere, like in this video from TikTok user @hagelicous:
“[I need] like 20 different platters,” mom says from her car in the drive thru. “Can I get those from you?”
“I’m sorry, say that again.”
“Can I get, like, 20 platters?”
“What’s a platter?”
“A platter of, like, bagels with a schmear. Like, all different kinds of bagels. I gotta have it for work.”
“Okay, yeah. One moment. Let me see exactly what bagels we have. We can do them by the baker’s dozen.”
“No, no, no. I need, like, 20 on a platter. 20 on a platter.”
“We can do it in a. In a bag.”
“No, I need a platter.”
“We don’t have that. I’m sorry.”
“Well, I need to have 20 on a platter.”
A long pause. And then:
“Mom, you can drive away. You need to.”
@hagelicous
My mom everytime she shows up to visit my brother at work #drivethru
Apparently this is an old gag.
People liked it a lot.
It’s a good bit.
They had us in the first half.
Good on you, mom.
