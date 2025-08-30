Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

Isn’t is just so embarrassing when you’re a teen and your parents visit you at work?

They never know how to act.

You can’t take them anywhere, like in this video from TikTok user @hagelicous:

“[I need] like 20 different platters,” mom says from her car in the drive thru. “Can I get those from you?”

“I’m sorry, say that again.”

“Can I get, like, 20 platters?”

“What’s a platter?”

“A platter of, like, bagels with a schmear. Like, all different kinds of bagels. I gotta have it for work.”

“Okay, yeah. One moment. Let me see exactly what bagels we have. We can do them by the baker’s dozen.”

“No, no, no. I need, like, 20 on a platter. 20 on a platter.”

“We can do it in a. In a bag.”

“No, I need a platter.”

“We don’t have that. I’m sorry.”

“Well, I need to have 20 on a platter.”

A long pause. And then:

“Mom, you can drive away. You need to.”

Apparently this is an old gag.

People liked it a lot.

It’s a good bit.

They had us in the first half.

Good on you, mom.

