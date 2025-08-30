August 30, 2025 at 6:47 am

Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

by Ben Auxier

Mom at a drive thru

TikTok/hagelicous

Isn’t is just so embarrassing when you’re a teen and your parents visit you at work?

They never know how to act.

You can’t take them anywhere, like in this video from TikTok user @hagelicous:

Mom at a drive thru

TikTok/hagelicous

“[I need] like 20 different platters,” mom says from her car in the drive thru. “Can I get those from you?”

“I’m sorry, say that again.”

“Can I get, like, 20 platters?”

Mom at a drive thru

TikTok/hagelicous

“What’s a platter?”

“A platter of, like, bagels with a schmear. Like, all different kinds of bagels. I gotta have it for work.”

“Okay, yeah. One moment. Let me see exactly what bagels we have. We can do them by the baker’s dozen.”

Mom at a drive thru

TikTok/hagelicous

“No, no, no. I need, like, 20 on a platter. 20 on a platter.”

“We can do it in a. In a bag.”

“No, I need a platter.”

“We don’t have that. I’m sorry.”

“Well, I need to have 20 on a platter.”

A long pause. And then:

“Mom, you can drive away. You need to.”

@hagelicous

My mom everytime she shows up to visit my brother at work #drivethru

♬ original sound – august.hagedorn

Apparently this is an old gag.

Screenshot 1 61b9b9 Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

People liked it a lot.

Screenshot 2 920e5e Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

It’s a good bit.

Screenshot 3 b0483a Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

They had us in the first half.

Screenshot 4 b9798e Mom Pranks Her Son At The Drive Through Where He Works, But He Catches On Before She Can Do Any Damage

Good on you, mom.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter