New Mom Is Trying To Set Boundaries When It Comes To Her Baby, But Her In-Laws And Husband Keep Ignoring Her

AITA For trying to set boundaries? I (30yo first time mom) had my son back in February. He’s the first child in my husband’s family in 30 years. My in-laws are a little crazy about it. It started out okay with my MIL only commenting that I was “HUGE” a few times. Annoying but I’ll live.

We made it to the hospital to deliver him narrowly missing having to be induced. My first request was that no one visit me while I was in labor. Who shows up? MIL, FIL, SIL. Had to run them out of the room to get my epidural. But it’s fine. No big deal. My second request was that the first family member to meet my son would be my dad. Who shows up first? MIL and FIL. Everyone is excited. I get it.

We brought him home. My MIL came to my house unannounced when I was 3 days postpartum, walked in and said, “I’m just gonna take him from you” and snatched him from me. Yikes but alright. She then proceeded to do this for 13 days straight. Told my husband I’d like her to stop and he blew up at me. Said he’d hoped I’d gotten past my “Weird” problem with his mom. I reiterated I didn’t mind if she came over I just wish she would call first and not take my son from me. He was still upset with me but eventually told her not to return the next day.

When we’d visit my in-laws, she immediately wanted my son and wouldn’t return him to me no matter how upset he got which led to me not wanting to visit. My husband told me I was being petty and punishing her. Maybe I am the problem in the situation. Eventually I had to return to work. I wanted my parents to keep my son the first time. That hurt MIL feelings. My husband got mad and yelled at me that I didn’t trust her. So I let her watch him the next time. I wasn’t trying to be hard to deal with.

About two weeks later, I let her watch my son again. My husband picked him up and when I got home he was excitedly telling me that she’d purchased our son a sit me up chair and tried it out. I paused. I had specified I didn’t want my in-laws buying “baby gear” without getting my opinion first because I personally didn’t want to use a sit me up chair. So, I reminded my husband and asked him to tell her not to use the chair again. He spent the next few hours telling me I was crazy and putting too many rules in place. That I should trust his mom and stop worrying so much. How was she supposed to know our son wasn’t old enough to use the chair? But he called his dad and asked them to stop using it even though he “Wasn’t sure why they couldn’t.” Their response was that they’d bought a bunch of baby gear and toys from a distant family member and just wanted to try it.

So, not only did they disrespect my boundary with the chair they’d bought an entire room full that my husband knew about and didn’t tell me. I asked him why he kept it from me and he said he knew I’d overreact. AITA?

