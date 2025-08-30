Owner Admits To Not Caring About Employee Concerns, So Multiple Workers Quit Within A Month

It can be hard to work for a boss who is completely unreasonable and who doesn’t care about the employees’ concerns.

If you worked for a boss like that, would you stick it out, or would you resign?

In today’s story, the assistant manager at a small company eventually decides to quit, but that’s just the beginning of the end for this business.

Let’s read the whole story.

Owner says employees are replaceable, great replace a good chunk of your staff So about 2 years ago I was working at an assistant manager at a small business, about 20-25 employees overall. I had been there about 5 1/2 years, 3 as an entry level position and then as the business grew the manager was getting overwhelmed so they created the assistant manager position and put me in it. Now I was their jack of all trades covering multiple positions in the business when needed, built and maintained a new website (old one had not been updated in several years), served as the entire IT department, got a new phone system installed along with replacing amother major critical piece of equipment, DIY minor building updates, inventory management, distributer relationships and more.

Several employees ended up leaving.

Well owner number 1 was fed up with owner number 2’s bs (o1 was the responsible one that knew what was going one o2 was just along for the ride) and said either sell me your half or buy my half. Well O2 ended up choosing to stay. A few staff left because (including the manager) while the rest of us braced for the disaster that was coming while we decided what to do.

The owner admitted to not caring about the staff’s concerns.

On to the malicious compliance, as assistant manager the staff had brought some concerns about quality and staff safety to me so I brought them to the owner. The response I got was I don’t care about staff concerns they are all replacable anyways. I was also told to tell the staff they should no longer bring their concerns to me but to the new manager (her hire that had been there 2 weeks and no one trusted yet). Well I went home that night, shared the entire conversation with most of the staff and typed up my 2 weeks notice (handbook said 4 weeks required but I refused to work for her longer than 2 weeks more) and turned it in the next morning.

OP wasn’t the only one to quit.

The fallout: so in addition to losing me and everything I normally did (had also taken over scheduling since we were short staffed and the new manager didnt know the staff yet and what we needed) another 3-4 people quit over the next month leaving the owner overall with about 50% of the staff that place needed and even at full staffing we were barely managing. The website has not been touched since I left, still has the old owner and other outdated information up. I have gotten multiple questions about where something was or how to do something because no one else knows how to run certain things. A number of their clients I know have left because things have been getting worse in their product, and overall I give it a couple years before she has to sell or close because I can’t imagine it is going to go well.

When you don’t value your employees, the business suffers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Was any notice REALLY necessary?

Perhaps the owner just didn’t elaborate…

Seriously, don’t work for free.

This restaurant did the right thing, and the employees will be loyal because of it.

Failing to appreciate your employees is a big mistake.

