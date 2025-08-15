Party City Shopper Sounded Off About How Much She Was Charged For Two Balloons At A Store. – ‘How did we get here? It’s some air and a little bit of plastic.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I know a lot of people are struggling with inflation these days, but this is ridiculous!
A woman named Kat took to TikTok to complain about the infuriating experience she had at a Party City store after she went to buy some balloons.
Kat told viewers, “I have a public service announcement. I just went to Party City and got two balloons. A number three and a number zero.”
The TiKTokker thought her order was going to cost around $12 because she believed the balloons were $6 each…but then she got them filled with helium.
The total turned out to be $32.15.
Kat was obviously shocked.
Kat said, “$15 a piece? $32 for balloons? We can’t even have balloons anymore.”
She added, “Like, how did we get here? It’s some air and a little bit of plastic.”
Yikes…
Here’s the video.
@katmcgahan
on my way to start my balloon side-hustle🎈🎈🎈
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This viewer chimed in.
Another person shared a story.
And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.
That is insane!
What is going on at Party City?!?!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.