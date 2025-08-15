August 15, 2025 at 4:51 pm

Party City Shopper Sounded Off About How Much She Was Charged For Two Balloons At A Store. – ‘How did we get here? It’s some air and a little bit of plastic.’

I know a lot of people are struggling with inflation these days, but this is ridiculous!

A woman named Kat took to TikTok to complain about the infuriating experience she had at a Party City store after she went to buy some balloons.

Kat told viewers, “I have a public service announcement. I just went to Party City and got two balloons. A number three and a number zero.”

The TiKTokker thought her order was going to cost around $12 because she believed the balloons were $6 each…but then she got them filled with helium.

The total turned out to be $32.15.

Kat was obviously shocked.

Kat said, “$15 a piece? $32 for balloons? We can’t even have balloons anymore.”

She added, “Like, how did we get here? It’s some air and a little bit of plastic.”

Yikes…

Here’s the video.

on my way to start my balloon side-hustle🎈🎈🎈

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person shared a story.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

That is insane!

What is going on at Party City?!?!

