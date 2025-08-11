‘People put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money.’ – A Homeowner Shared The Advice A Plumber Gave Her About A Common Household Item

Who’s ready for some FREE advice from a plumber today?!?!

Well, you should be, because plumbers ain’t cheap, so consider yourself lucky.

A TikTokker who goes by the name of Mad was nice enough to share the advice her plumber gave her with viewers in the viral video she posted.

Mad said a plumber came out to her house because her washing machine, laundry sink, and kitchen sink were all backed up at the same time.

And, as it turns out, she learned a lot from his visit!

Mad told viewers, “Number One, you are quite literally not supposed to use your garbage disposal.”

She added, “They were like, it’s a running joke that people put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money.”

Mad continued, “No Drano. Never, ever.”

She said that she asked the plumber about pouring boiling water down her sink because it was backed up, but the man said it was not a good idea.

Mad said,

“Some of the pipes, part of it, is plastic. Don’t do that.”

Check out the video.

Great advice from an expert!

