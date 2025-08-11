August 11, 2025 at 2:48 pm

‘People put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money.’ – A Homeowner Shared The Advice A Plumber Gave Her About A Common Household Item

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@madbarnes_

Who’s ready for some FREE advice from a plumber today?!?!

Well, you should be, because plumbers ain’t cheap, so consider yourself lucky.

A TikTokker who goes by the name of Mad was nice enough to share the advice her plumber gave her with viewers in the viral video she posted.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@madbarnes_

Mad said a plumber came out to her house because her washing machine, laundry sink, and kitchen sink were all backed up at the same time.

And, as it turns out, she learned a lot from his visit!

Mad told viewers, “Number One, you are quite literally not supposed to use your garbage disposal.”

She added, “They were like, it’s a running joke that people put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money.”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@madbarnes_

Mad continued, “No Drano. Never, ever.”

She said that she asked the plumber about pouring boiling water down her sink because it was backed up, but the man said it was not a good idea.

Mad said,

“Some of the pipes, part of it, is plastic. Don’t do that.”

woman talking to a camera

TikTok/@madbarnes_

Check out the video.

@madbarnes_

HI HELLO I have a PSA for home owners because I am *a plumber now* (speaks to a plumber once) 👑 #plumbing #sahm #sahmsoftiktok #plumbersoftiktok #cleantok #relatablecontent #realisticmomlife

♬ original sound – Mad Barnes

Now take a look at how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.55.51 PM People put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money. A Homeowner Shared The Advice A Plumber Gave Her About A Common Household Item

Another individual had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.56.01 PM People put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money. A Homeowner Shared The Advice A Plumber Gave Her About A Common Household Item

And this TikTokker isn’t buying it.

Screenshot 2025 06 28 at 1.56.10 PM People put in garbage disposals so plumbers could make money. A Homeowner Shared The Advice A Plumber Gave Her About A Common Household Item

Great advice from an expert!

