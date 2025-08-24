Pushy Young Girl Insists Thrifted Shoes Should Be Hidden, Even If It’s Against Store Policy

How far would you go to get the item you love? How about as a kid?

Read how one Redditor recalls a young customer who goes to great lengths to get a pair of pink shoes.

See the story below to learn what happened.

“Well, can I talk to your boss about that?” Last night, when our store was about 32 minutes away from closing, I had a young girl come up to my counter. She was just slightly taller than the counter and had long blonde hair and blue eyes. She seemed really sweet. I’m not great at guessing ages, but definitely under 12.

And this young girl had an item she just couldn’t part with.

She set a pair of pink shoes that were $1.99 on the counter and asked if I could put them on hold for her. I work in a small thrift shop, and we don’t have any type of big “hold” system. We set your stuff in a bag to the side for 1 hour.

There are a few reasons for this store standard.

We don’t do overnight holds because: a) we don’t have the space or communication set up for it and b) when we do holds, less than half the people come back for them and bags of clothes are just cluttering the space instead of being sold.

So, unfortunately, the store clerk had to be the bearer of bad news.

Me: Aw, I’m really sorry but we only hold things for an hour and don’t do overnight holds. I don’t think anyone will buy them between now and the early morning though, if you and your parents plan on coming back. Also, note, she’s not with any parents at the till. They’re in store but not with her now. She asks me two more times and both times I tell her I can’t put them on hold for her.

But then, the girl said those famous customer words.

Girl: Well, can I talk to your boss about that? ….Okay. My manager is currently counting a register about two tills down so I ask: Me: Hey, manager, are we able to take overnight holds? Manager: Unfortunately, we don’t have the capability to do that, I’m sorry. He goes back to counting, and I smile apologetically at the little girl.

However, the little girl was not satisfied with this answer.

Girl: Can’t you just hold them until tomorrow? Me: We don’t have the means to take holds for that length of time. I don’t think anyone will take them tonight 🙂 Girl: Just put it in a bag and keep it behind the counter. Me: That would be putting it on a hold, and I can’t do that sorry. At 9 o’clock we start cleaning the entire store, so they would be put right back.

So, the little girl tried a new tactic.

Girl: Can you just hide them? Me: I really wish I could help you keep these aside, but we have a group of cleaners who come in the morning anyway who will put them right back. Girl: Well, I’ll just hide them myself. Me: You could do that, but just so you know, at 9 they’ll be put back on the shelf.

This last part? Baffling.

Girl: No, I’m going to go hide them. Bye. And she walks off. I’m certain that if her parents wouldn’t buy her a pair of $1.99 shoes last night, they’re not going to make a special trip in tonight just for them…

Was this little girl just a strong, independent youth?

Or is she seriously misguided?

Let’s read the Reddit comments below to see what everyone else thinks.

Redditors suspected that this little girl may grow into the adult customers we all dread.

One commenter reminisced on their childhood.

Another had to make an “Office Space” joke.

And finally, one reader wondered if money was a concern.

Hopefully, this little girl got her pair of pink shoes and all is well.

Don’t mess with a little fashionista.

