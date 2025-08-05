Rude Customers Yelled At The Cashier And Failed To Return Their Cart Properly, So Another Customer Told Them Off

Things get rough when people expect to be treated like royalty all the time!

“Best Service I’ve gotten all day!!” After working in retail there is nothing I hate more than rude customers. I can’t stand people most of the time because of it. A little background for this story.

This is where it begins…

I get my winter tires changed over in the spring at Costco every year, because I bought my tires there, they give me a good discount. They allow you to book appointments for tire changes online, so you don’t have to show up and hope that they have time to change your tires. But by doing this you can’t really come in for walk-ins at all, since they’re typically all booked for the day. Now to the story.

Things were already busy!

Its a little before 2pm, and there is a long line up for the automotive department. My car’s tires are all changed, and I’m just waiting to pick my keys up. There is a middle aged couple in front of me complaining about the wait. All the typical: “What’s taking then so long? Why aren’t there more people working? Why are they so bad at their jobs? It’s not that hard.” At one point they even turned around to me, to ask me if it’s usually this long of a wait.

They were being really impatient!

After listening to them for 10 minutes, it’s finally their turn. And guess what, they didn’t have an appointment, shocker, and they drove from really far away, so they need to be squeezed in! After the lady at the desk repeatedly told them, “I’m sorry, we can’t possible squeeze you in, we are completely full” The couple yell a few choice words at the woman about how this is terrible customer service, yada yada, before moving along.

They were just not letting it go!

I grab my keys from the girl, apologize that she had to deal with all of that, and walk out to my car. As I go to unlock my car I see the annoying couple unloading their cart into their trunk. The couple then decided to just prop their cart up on the grass instead of walking the literally 10 meters to the cart return. Like it took more effort to prop it up on the grass than I would to walk to cart to the return. At this point, I’m so livid.

She knew she had to do something about it!

First they cuss out the poor desk girl, then they disrespect the cart people by not walking the short distance to the return. So I walk over to their cart, glare at them, and return their cart, without saying a single word. The couple then proceeds to pull up next to me in their car, and the guy yells out, “Hey thanks! That’s the best service we’ve gotten all day from your crappy store. You guys really need to work on your customer service.”

This is where it gets bad!

I can’t contain myself anymore, so I reply with, “I don’t work here, you’re just being a complete and utter AH! You treated the girl inside like crap, now you’re treating the cart return guys like crap because you’re too lazy to walk 10 meters! And you’re so ignorant you didn’t even notice I was the one standing behind you the whole time! You even complained to me! Maybe if you weren’t such an entitled person you’d get better service!” The look on his and his wife’s face was worth every second of that.

That’s INSANE!

Of course he proceeded to tell me to back off, and I was just some dumb little girl who didn’t know what I was talking about. But I just flipped him off and got into my car. I can’t yell at those AH at work, so it felt amazing to do so as another customer.

YIKES! They were clearly not expecting that!

Those customers were really rude and deserved to be called out on their bad behavior.

Those customers deserved to be told off!

