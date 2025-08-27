August 26, 2025 at 10:35 pm

She Encountered A Road Rager, So She Took Her Sweet Time And It Made Him Even More Angry And Unhinged

by Ashley Ashbee

Road rage is a frustrating phenomenon for responsible drivers.

Some like to punish the bad drivers a little.

Check out what this road rager did.

Petty Driving revenge Gone Wrong

I had just dropped my dog off at the vet for testing and was on my way home.

I was at a light that I could turn left on once traffic was clear.

Then I saw a car coming, getting ready to turn into the same two lane road.

He was an awful guy.

Because I’d almost gotten hit a couple times at that light from people jumping lanes, i decided to wait.

Because I was waiting the guy behind me laid on the horn.

When I went, it was at a causal speed because screw you, now I’m not in a hurry.

So he got close behind me and flashed his lights.

Then he swung in front of me and slammed on his brakes.

It got even worse.

I’m not sure if he was trying to to get me to hit him or get someone else to hit me but darn.

Then I tried to change lanes a couple times and he kept doing it until I was almost at my turnoff.

After the adrenaline first down I found it almost funny.

Be a jerk to me, then get mad that too get that energy back?

Here is what people are talking about.

Sad, but true.

That sums it up!

That’s what I was thinking. This could have been deadly.

It’s really important these days.

One day he is going to do something much worse.

Check your anger, folks.

Categories: STORIES
