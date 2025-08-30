She Protected Her Energy By Turning Down A Friend’s Maid-Of-Honor Request, But When She Said Yes To Her Best Friend Only Weeks Later, Her Old Friend Accused Her Of Playing Favorites

Some people have a hard time saying no, especially when they’re wired to give their all.

But when one woman declined a maid-of-honor request out of self-preservation, she didn’t expect the fallout to be quite so explosive.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

AITA for refusing to be someone’s Maid of Honour? So one of my defining characteristics is that I do too much. I can’t help it, it’s just who I am as a person. I give 110% when I commit to something—and it often leaves me drained and depleted. A compromise I’ve struck with myself is to limit situations where I’ll be required to do that, so when I do do it, it can be guilt-free.

My friend asked me to be her maid of honour two months ago. I was shocked by the request. I expected maybe bridesmaid, not maid of honour, as we’re not that close anymore. We used to be in our 20s and even lived together for a bit, but we’ve drifted, and I never expected to be asked to be MOH.

I said no. I don’t have the bandwidth to be her MOH with everything I have going on, and my doing-too-much personality means I’d run myself into the ground doing it. I thanked her profusely for wanting me to play such a role but told her I couldn’t, for the reasons above. She was upset, but said okay.

This weekend, my best friend asked me to be her MOH, and I said yes. I’m sure you see the problem. Friend 1 found out via Instagram (not mine or the bride’s) that I said yes to Friend 2 but not her, and is apoplectic.

Mutual friends are judging. I’m being called all sorts of names. I called Friend 1 to talk—she says she doesn’t want to unless I’ll reconsider her offer. I said I won’t. I don’t know how else I could have navigated it, to be honest.

I deliberately didn’t post on Insta to preserve her feelings and even asked my bestie not to—which she agreed—but it eventually got out. I cannot do both and chose the one I can freely give my all to. AITA?

