She’s Pregnant And Afraid Of How Her Super Religious Dad Will React When He Finds Out, So She Doesn’t Want To Tell Him

AITA for not telling my Dad that I’m pregnant and that I’m already 7 months along? I haven’t always had the best relationship with my dad. My mom was emotionally distant growing up, and while my dad and I clashed a lot, he was still the one I turned to for advice or support. We’re Filipino, and as an only child, my parents have always been strict especially about school and relationships. Before we moved back to New Zealand a few years ago, my mom was already showing signs of moderate dementia. After settling here, her condition progressed into Alzheimer’s, and eventually me and my dad decided it was best to move her into a care facility for 24/7 support.

During this time, I started university and so did my partner, who is Filipino-Egyptian and Muslim. A few days into our relationship, he came to my house and introduced himself to my dad. My dad told us we should “just stay friends.” When he found out my partner was Muslim and that his father had remarried, he became even more disapproving. My dad is a devout Catholic and believes I should only marry someone who is Catholic or Christian. Still, my partner remained respectful and kept visiting, checking in on both me and my parents.

Almost a year into the relationship, I made the decision to move in with my boyfriend. When my dad found out, he didn’t take it well, to the point that I no longer felt safe at home. So I left. Since then, my boyfriend has supported me financially and emotionally. We’ve reconciled a bit since, but my dad doesn’t know I still live with him.

In February of this year, I found out I was already 3 months pregnant. I chose to continue with the pregnancy. We kept it a secret, only telling our closest friends. But now I’m 7 months along, and last week, my boyfriend’s parents found out. They were shocked, but not angry, just concerned about how we’re going to manage everything, especially with both of us in university. They said I need to tell my dad before the baby arrives, that it’d be worse to wait. I’ve been terrified of how he’ll react, especially because of how things went the last time and his religious views. But now I’m second-guessing everything. AITA for not telling my dad yet that I’m pregnant?

