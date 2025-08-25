Their Hypochondriac Sister Expects Them To Help Watch Her Kids, But They Won’t Do It

Folks, this sounds like a rough situation…

AITA for not babysitting for my mentally ill sister? “I have a slightly older half sister who is a single mother of three boys. Two of which have special needs with varying difficulties, and the last one is still just two years old. She struggled financially and emotionally with the birth of each child and did consider terminating the last one, but was convinced by some family members not to (she also felt she would have regretted that decision).

I understand that it is a struggle for her and try to be there for her. When she had to give birth the last two times, I babysat. I have taken days off work to babysit when she is in a pinch, and since I work from home, I have also stayed over at her place while I work to keep her company. My sister’s struggle with mental health also makes her a hypochondriac. About two years ago, she went to the emergency room and was given an array of tests to check for any abnormalities in her heart and lungs. She was given the all clear. The following year, she had a clogged breast duct, and she was told by multiple professionals that it was likely from breastfeeding, but someone told her that it could be a symptom of breast cancer. She did all the tests and the biopsy. She was cleared.

She found something else strange on her breast and went in for another mammogram. She was cleared again and told by the doctor that if she continues to get exposed to X-rays, she could end up giving herself cancer. The last week or so, she complained that she was constipated, then she said she had a white discharge in her poop and said a nurse told her it could be intestinal. She went to the doctor and is now scheduled to see a specialist. She is now afraid of Colon Cancer. Through all of this, we have tried to explain to her that the likelihood of it being anything is low; bodies do weird stuff. But because she brought up her concern, her doctor has to do due diligence and do all the tests. She spends these days and weeks between tests in a depressed stupor, and she often calls for consolation. Last night she called because she said she had stomach pains and diarrhea.

It was 9 PM, and I have a child at home that I would have to drag out of bed and then somehow figure out how to get to school the next morning. I also feel strongly that it is a mental issue, not physical again. I could not justify it to myself. I did ask her if she wanted to come over the next day. She called today asking if I could pick up her boys today so she could go to the emergency room. I again told her no. My day does not stop until 9 p.m. I just don’t have it in me to add caring for 3 little boys, two of whom may not sleep through the night. I told her I think it’s her anxiety, she responded, “You would leave me with these children while I’m having a mental breakdown?”. At this point, I would. I have my own struggles, and I feel really bad and want to help, but I can’t continue to run to her aid at the expense of my own mental health. I know this feels real for her, but I can’t rearrange my life right now to help. To clarify, my sister is not entitled; she’s drowning in her head. I will continue to offer only the help that I know I can realistically continue to give without “setting myself on fire.””

