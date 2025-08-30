She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

I was exploring the city with a visiting friend a couple weeks ago and she warned me that people were going to stop us a lot to ask about her dog.

It was an 11 year old Chihuahua mixed breed and, sure enough, people asked about him about a dozen times.

Maybe I should suggest to her what the dog owner in this video did, via TikTok user @killyw:

“Guys we just met this like, little dog on the street and the owner was so cute, and we were like ‘wait, what’s your dog’s name?'”

“And he goes, ‘let me give you her card.’ Stop.”

“Her name’s Ari. Look at this.”

“Follow Ari Jordaan[…]so cute. She was so cute.”

Is this…is this the start of a revolution?

Apparently people have started doing this.

And the idea is spreading.

Let’s do it!

I’m gonna go explain this to my cats now.

