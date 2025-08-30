August 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

by Ben Auxier

Killy with a dog card

TikTok/killyw

I was exploring the city with a visiting friend a couple weeks ago and she warned me that people were going to stop us a lot to ask about her dog.

It was an 11 year old Chihuahua mixed breed and, sure enough, people asked about him about a dozen times.

Maybe I should suggest to her what the dog owner in this video did, via TikTok user @killyw:

Killy with a dog card

TikTok/killyw

“Guys we just met this like, little dog on the street and the owner was so cute, and we were like ‘wait, what’s your dog’s name?'”

Killy with a dog card

TikTok/killyw

“And he goes, ‘let me give you her card.’ Stop.”

Killy with a dog card

TikTok/killyw

“Her name’s Ari. Look at this.”

Killy with a dog card

TikTok/killyw

“Follow Ari Jordaan[…]so cute. She was so cute.”

@killyw

Stop cutest moment of my life #amsterdam

♬ original sound – Killy

Is this…is this the start of a revolution?

Screenshot 1 c54679 She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

Apparently people have started doing this.

Screenshot 2 8217d4 She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

And the idea is spreading.

Screenshot 3 164bde She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

Let’s do it!

Screenshot 4 283e81 She Met A Dog Who Had A Business Card, And We Have A Lot Of Questions

I’m gonna go explain this to my cats now.

