Inarticulate Boss Is Overly Verbose But Has A Poor Vocabulary, And A Mischievous Employee Just Lets Her Talk

If someone uses the wrong word, do you correct them and risk looking like a know-it-all?

Or sit back and let them misuse the English language?

In this story, an employee lets their boss pontificate… even when that’s the totally wrong word.

Let’s contemplate this some more…

My boss loves to pontificate I have used this exact word to describe her actions when in a skip level. She drags on and on about her experience, famous people she has met, family members in the CIA, renovations in her home, her next vacation…

Wonder what’s fact and what’s fiction?

Everything is all about her and she always has a story and must be the center of attention. Now, I haven’t given this feedback to her directly, but recently she started using the word pontificate.

Incorrectly.

Of course. Why would a pontificator know the meaning of that word? Will OP correct her?

Three times in two weeks I have witnessed her use it instead of articulate. I keep just watching it happen with a small twinge of guilt for not correcting her. But I get a lot of satisfaction sitting back.

Nope. I hope she gets a little inner chuckle every time this happens.

