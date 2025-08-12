August 12, 2025 at 6:47 am

Travellers Booked A Hotel Online For Their Trip Abroad, But What They Found When They Got There Was Literally Nothing

by Ben Auxier

Every once in a while I’ll pass by a storefront advertising itself as a travel agency and I’ll think “oh wow, do those still exist?”

It wasn’t too long ago when traveling was full of unknowns, and having someone to guide you through what to expect and where to book was kind of a necessity.

Now, of course, everything’s online. It’s easy enough to just browse around for yourself and make some choices.

That is, if you can trust the sites you’re looking at.

Check out this video from TikTok user @lucytaittt:

“When your hotel hasn’t actually been built yet…” reads the caption.

“Thank u booking.com xx.”

The video description clarifies that they’re in Croatia. Not sure how far from home that is for them – it would be a 14 hour flight for me.

@lucytaittt

uber said road finished #split #croatia

♬ Jet2 Advert – ✈️A7-BBH | MAN 🇬🇧

Thank you for your contribution.

2025 06 24 16 33 39 Travellers Booked A Hotel Online For Their Trip Abroad, But What They Found When They Got There Was Literally Nothing

Talk about a panoramic view.

2025 06 24 16 33 52 Travellers Booked A Hotel Online For Their Trip Abroad, But What They Found When They Got There Was Literally Nothing

“Look, you’re not gonna believe this…”

2025 06 24 16 34 04 Travellers Booked A Hotel Online For Their Trip Abroad, But What They Found When They Got There Was Literally Nothing

Come on now, do your part.

2025 06 24 16 34 21 Travellers Booked A Hotel Online For Their Trip Abroad, But What They Found When They Got There Was Literally Nothing

Another comment says there was a booking.com ad right underneath the post.

Apparently the algorithm doesn’t understand sarcasm yet.

