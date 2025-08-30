Waiter Didn’t Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But It’s What The Customer Says At The End That’s Really Odd

Tip creep has really gotten out of control, huh?

I mean, just look at the absolute GALL of the kid in this video.

The explosive expose comes to us via TikTok user @retail.nightmare:

“You put my tip in there?”

“Yeah, I did. 25%.”

“You just auto selected my tip without even asking?”

“I do that every single time. Without fail.”

“See you at home. Love you, son.”

Many considered this downright generous.

Of the kid.

There would have been a price war with some of y’all.

You had us in the first half, not gonna lie.

The keyboard warriors were READY.

Take a deep breath. It’s ok now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!