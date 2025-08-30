Waiter Didn’t Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But It’s What The Customer Says At The End That’s Really Odd
by Ben Auxier
Tip creep has really gotten out of control, huh?
I mean, just look at the absolute GALL of the kid in this video.
The explosive expose comes to us via TikTok user @retail.nightmare:
“You put my tip in there?”
“Yeah, I did. 25%.”
“You just auto selected my tip without even asking?”
“I do that every single time. Without fail.”
“See you at home. Love you, son.”
@retail.nightmare
Many considered this downright generous.
Of the kid.
There would have been a price war with some of y’all.
You had us in the first half, not gonna lie.
The keyboard warriors were READY.
Take a deep breath. It’s ok now.
