August 30, 2025 at 2:48 am

Waiter Didn’t Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But It’s What The Customer Says At The End That’s Really Odd

by Ben Auxier

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

Tip creep has really gotten out of control, huh?

I mean, just look at the absolute GALL of the kid in this video.

The explosive expose comes to us via TikTok user @retail.nightmare:

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

“You put my tip in there?”

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

“Yeah, I did. 25%.”

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

“You just auto selected my tip without even asking?”

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

“I do that every single time. Without fail.”

A couple talking to their waiter at a restaurant

TikTok/retail.nightmare

“See you at home. Love you, son.”

@retail.nightmare

waiter auto tip himself without asking permission.#justforlaughs .. the end will shock you #server #waiter #rude #fyp #viral

♬ tip yourself – Retail Nightmare

Many considered this downright generous.
Of the kid.

Screenshot 1 87289c Waiter Didnt Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But Its What The Customer Says At The End Thats Really Odd

There would have been a price war with some of y’all.

Screenshot 2 e6dc9c Waiter Didnt Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But Its What The Customer Says At The End Thats Really Odd

You had us in the first half, not gonna lie.

Screenshot 3 6392c6 Waiter Didnt Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But Its What The Customer Says At The End Thats Really Odd

The keyboard warriors were READY.

Screenshot 4 feecc7 Waiter Didnt Even Ask Before Giving Himself A 24% Tip, But Its What The Customer Says At The End Thats Really Odd

Take a deep breath. It’s ok now.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter