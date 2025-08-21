Walmart Auto Care Center Employee Talked About The Rude Customer He Had To Deal With On His First Day

First days on the job are supposed to be easy and stress-free, right?

Well, judging by this story, I think we can now say that belief is FALSE.

A young man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers how his first day working at a Walmart Auto Care Center was anything but a walk in the park.

The man told viewers, “I moved to this department, and we already got some people over here causing me a headache.”

The TikTokker explained that a customer dropped off a car and asked him what was going on with it.

He said, “Yeah, we haven’t even started on it. We got four more cars. And the dude got ****** off at the counter and told me, ‘Oh, how long is it going to take to get my car? Because I’m not waiting all day.’”

The TikTokker told him that he thought his car would be done in about an hour and a half.

The worker said that he then asked the customer if he’d already handed over the key to his car, and the TikTokker said, “And he was like, ‘Why do I gotta give them the key?’ I was like, ‘So they can start working on your car.”

The customer said, “Y’all didn’t tell me I need to give them my key. I can’t trust nobody with my key. I don’t know what they might do with my car.”

The TikTokker said, “Then how are they gonna fix your car if you’re not gonna give them the whole key to work on your car?”

Talk about starting off on the wrong foot…

