‘We’re so excited.’ – A British Couple Filmed Themselves Shopping In An American Walmart Store

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never given any thought to whether people in other countries care about July 4 in America, but now I have my answer!

A British couple who are exploring the U.S. named James and Siana posted a video on TikTok and they showed viewers that they did something as American as apple pie: they went to a Walmart store and shopped for Fourth of July gear!

The couple from across the pond seemed to be having a blast as they walked through the Walmart store.

James and Siana tried on different kinds of patriotic clothing, including a really snazzy pair of American flag shorts.

Siana said their Walmart trip was a success and she told viewers, “We’re so excited for the Fourth of July, honestly.”

She added, “I think we’re the most excited British couple to ever experience the Fourth of July before, right?”

She’s probably right about that!

Take a look at the video.

There’s nothing like a little bit of American hospitality!

