Two Sisters Disagree Over Inheritance From Their Late Mother, And Things Get Thorny (Literally and Figuratively)

A death in the family either brings people closer together or creates new fault lines. Inheritances are a tricky business, especially when they pit siblings against each other.

Like in this story, when two sisters get prickly with each other over a rose bush on the property their late mother left them.

Thorn in my side? I’ll take your rosebush. My mother died 2 years ago. She left my sister and I a house to sell and share in the proceeds. It was in need of a lot of repairs. I tried to work out the details with my sister, but she was always busy, couldn’t afford the repairs and made no efforts to assist in the renovations.

I took out a loan and it took 6 months to get it ready to sell. She disagreed with everything and wanted to cut corners and get a quick sale. A lot of the fixes were safety items from the home inspection, but also aesthetic improvements to get the best price for it. After it was finally done, I got it on the market. It sold in a month and I couldn’t have been happier to get this whole episode behind me.

After my mother died, my sister mentioned she wanted to dig up a rosebush, that had been brought from our homeland by my grandfather. I thought no more of it, as I focused on house repairs. She’d had months to dig it up, but hadn’t gotten around to it.. A week before the deal closed, I went to the house and dug up the bush.

I pruned off a branch and stuck it into the earth. I took it home and found a nice place for it in my garden, where I could see it every time I came or left home. At this point, and for many other reasons, my sister was dead to me. I still smile every time I see that bush.

I only wish I could have seen the look on her face, when she finally got over there to dig up that bush.

I mean… it’s true that every rose has its thorns.

