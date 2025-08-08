One Guy Is Talking Bad About Another Girl In Their Friend Group, And Another Guy Is Thinking Of Cluing Her In About The Gossip

Within most friend groups, people get along pretty well, but there is often some drama or pettiness that can come up.

What would you do if you knew that one of your friends was talking badly about another one, and even planned on causing drama at her wedding?

That is the situation the guy in this story is in, so he wants to tell the other friend about it.

He isn’t sure if he should because his ex is in this group as well and it could get complicated.

Read on for all the details.

AITA for telling ex GF’s best friend what people are saying about her I met my ex (Sara) in college and we dated for about 10 years. Ended a couple of months ago. She has 3 close friends; 2 girls (Tee and Elle) who I also met in college a decade ago and a guy who sorta joined 5 years ago (Brad). They all grew up together.

Everyone knows someone like this.

Brad is very catty. He likes to gossip and talk about people behind their back. He doesn’t have any male friends and seems to be a little chaotic. Fast forward to present time, Tee is engaged and getting married. She was always very boy obsessed and never had much luck so everyone is very excited for her. Except Brad. Recently Brad has decided he doesn’t want to be friends with Tee and has been talking a lot of smack behind her back.

Ouch, this is really rude.

It’s basically been decided that he won’t go to her wedding or bachelor party even though she thinks he’s in the wedding party. This is all as of a couple months ago. Tee has no idea. I feel horrible for her and I want to tell her that Brad is bad mouthing her behind her back so she isn’t blind sided and can at least defend herself because right now it’s all one sided.

What does the ex even have to do with this situation?

The reason I think I might be out of line is because I feel like my ex talked about me behind my back when she shouldn’t to people she should not have. I’m definitely overly sensitive about that stuff and wonder if it’s warping my view on what the right thing to do is. After a recent argument with my ex I decided I was going to tell Tee. I’m worried I’m basically acting emotionally out of spite. AITA?

I see no reason not to tell his friend. The situation with the ex should have no impact on that.

Let’s see if the people in the comments on Reddit have anything to add.

I 100% agree with this commenter.

Yes, tell her so she can have a nice wedding.

Brad sounds like a snake.

Yes, Tee has the right to know.

The drama in this friend group sounds exhausting.

